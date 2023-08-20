CARSON CITY — The Bureau of Land Management announced that the Sierra Front-Northern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council (RAC) will host a public meeting on Sept. 21, and a field tour on Sept. 22.

The 15-member BLM Sierra Front-Northern Great Basin RAC serves in an advisory capacity concerning issues relating to land use planning and the management of the public land resources located within the BLM’s Winnemucca, Elko, and Carson City districts. The meeting and the field tour are open to the public.

“Resource Advisory Council meetings are very important opportunities for us to hear public input,” said Elko District Manager Gerald Dixon. “We look forward to a productive meeting about current issues on public lands in northern Nevada.”

The September 21 meeting will be held in-person at the Winnemucca BLM District Office, 5100 East Winnemucca Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A virtual participation option will also be available. Agenda items include district updates, wild horse and burro updates, Assessment Inventory and Monitoring Survey, proposed new lands bill/rules, and Inflation Reduction Act funding.

A half-hour public comment period will be held near the end of the meeting. The amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited depending on the number of people wishing to comment. The meeting agenda and meeting access information for individuals that prefer to participate virtually will be posted two weeks in advance of the meeting.

Individuals participating in the September 22 field tour will meet at 8 a.m. at the Winnemucca District Office and travel to Orovada for a viewing of the land conveyance for a new public school and the site of a new fire station. Included in the tour is an opportunity to see the new infrastructure of the Winnemucca Sand Dunes Recreation Area (which includes shade structures, interpretive signage, and vault toilets) located north of Winnemucca. Another stop will be the land conveyance expansion for the Humboldt County Shooting Range Facility.

The field tour will conclude at 1 p.m. Members of the public are welcome on field tours but must provide their own transportation and meals. Individuals who plan to attend or need special assistance, such as sign language interpretation and other reasonable accommodations, must RSVP to the Carson City Public Affairs Specialist Lisa Ross at 775-885-6107 or lross@blm.gov at least two weeks prior to the field tour.

“The RAC is critical in assisting the BLM in continuing to be a good neighbor in communities served by the Bureau, providing advice and recommendations on issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues,” stated the BLM.

For more information on the Sierra Front-Northern Great Basin RAC, visit the RAC’s webpage at www.blm.gov/get-involved.