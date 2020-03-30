BLM announces coronavirus-related closures

RENO – The BLM is temporarily closing the public-facing functions of its BLM offices and visitor centers in Nevada for the indefinite future to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The safety and health of our employees and the public is a top priority,” said BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby. “We have taken steps to ensure that we can continue to carry out our multiple use mission while following the guidance from the CDC and recommendations from state and local public health authorities.”

In addition to offices and visitor centers across the state, recreation facilities including the California Trail Center in Elko County and the Winnemucca Sand Dunes have been closed, as well as Sand Mountain Recreation District near Carson City and several facilities in Southern Nevada.

“Despite the closure of these facilities, multiple opportunities remain for the public to enjoy the outdoors as long as visitors heed orders, guidance, and advice of local and state officials and the Centers for Disease Control. BLM-managed trails, and open spaces remain open across Nevada,” the agency stated.