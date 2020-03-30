BLM announces coronavirus-related closures

RENO – The BLM is temporarily closing the public-facing functions of its BLM offices and visitor centers in Nevada for the indefinite future to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
“The safety and health of our employees and the public is a top priority,” said BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby. “We have taken steps to ensure that we can continue to carry out our multiple use mission while following the guidance from the CDC and recommendations from state and local public health authorities.”
In addition to offices and visitor centers across the state, recreation facilities including the California Trail Center in Elko County and the Winnemucca Sand Dunes have been closed, as well as Sand Mountain Recreation District near Carson City and several facilities in Southern Nevada.
“Despite the closure of these facilities, multiple opportunities remain for the public to enjoy the outdoors as long as visitors heed orders, guidance, and advice of local and state officials and the Centers for Disease Control. BLM-managed trails, and open spaces remain open across Nevada,” the agency stated.
“While visitors are still welcome to enjoy BLM’s trails and open spaces, we ask they follow the guidance provided by the CDC and their local health authorities,” Raby said. “Other things to consider if you are going out is to avoid congregating in areas where there are more than 10 people or there are a lot of parked vehicles and keep in mind that if you get injured, medical response may be delayed or fewer resources may be available since many health care professionals and first responders are busy dealing with COVID-19.”
Many employees are teleworking and are available by phone or email. Anyone wanting to do business with the BLM should use email or phone whenever possible.
“If you need to come into one of our offices, please contact us first so we can arrange an appointment to help you during normal business hours,” stated the agency.
Contact information is available at www.blm.gov/nevada.
Concerned about COVID-19?
