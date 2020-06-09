BLM constructing fuel breaks near ranch allotment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINNEMUCCA – The Winnemucca BLM District Division of Fire Management is constructing fuel breaks along roads in the Owyhee Desert.

The goal is to decrease hazardous fuel loading adjacent to roads on roughly 4,900 acres. The fuel breaks will be in the William Stock allotment roughly 10 miles northeast of Paradise along approximately 60 miles of roads.

The project will be conducted over a three-year period from September through February yearly.

The BLM said due to past fire history, drought and invasive weeds, vegetation in the area is susceptible to wildfire.

“Reducing fuel loading adjacent to roadways will decrease wildfire intensity, allowing for greater chances of suppression success. In conjunction with reducing fuels, improvements to the existing road footprint(s) will allow for quicker, safer and more efficient fire suppression equipment access and in turn will add to public safety,” said Humboldt River Field Office Manager Katherine Farrell.

Fuel breaks will be approximately 300 feet (150 feet on each side of the road). A tractor with deck mower will reduce vegetation height.

Disking treatment, seeding treatment, and herbicide application may also be used to control invasive vegetation. Heavy equipment will be used for improving access for fire suppression.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0