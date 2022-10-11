BLM Elko District lifting fire restrictions this weekend

ELKO -- Due to cooler temperatures, the Elko District is rescinding some fire restrictions effective October 15.

“With various hunting seasons ramping up and visitors taking advantage of the cooler weather, there is a greater presence on the landscape. We are asking everyone to continue to be safe, situationally aware, and responsible on public lands,” said Gerald Dixon, District Manager.

Dixon said fire restrictions reduce the number of wildfires, protect lives and property as well as wildlife and other resources.

Special Order Restrictions no longer in effect:

• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (using wood, charcoal or any other material), campfire, or stove fire except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or when stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

• Welding, metal grinding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

• Operating or parking a vehicle or other motorized equipment over or on top of dried/cured vegetation

The following Special Order Restrictions are STILL in effect:

• Operating an off-road vehicle or any internal or external combustion engine without a properly installed and maintained spark arrestor in good working order.

• Possessing, discharging, using or allowing the use of fireworks, pyrotechnic or incendiary devices.

• Possessing, discharging, igniting, or causing to burn; explosives or explosive material, including binary explosive targets.

• Discharging a firearm using tracer, incendiary, or steel-component ammunition. [Use of tracer or incendiary ammunition is always prohibited on public lands].

• Using any explosive (except by permit).

Any person who knowingly and willfully performs any act restricted by the Fire Prevention Order can be ticketed, fined and held responsible for fire suppression and/or rehabilitation costs. Fire restrictions vary across Nevada; for information on individual agency restrictions, please check the Nevada Fire Information website.