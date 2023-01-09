BLM Elko District plans prescribed fire on Spruce Mountain

ELKO – Weather conditions permitting, the Bureau of Land Management Elko District is planning a 51-acre prescribed fire on public land on the west portion of Spruce Mountain.

This project is designed to reduce hand-piled debris from thinning operations, remove hazardous fuels and improve wildlife habitat. It is approximately 36 miles south of Wells and three miles east of Highway 93.

Burning operations are scheduled for multiple days through April 7, 2023.

“The burn is planned in an area where brush and trees have been thinned to reduce accumulations of fuels and remove hazards which leads to less intense fires in the treated area and provides firefighters a higher probability of containing future wildfires,” said Elko District Fuels Manager Tyson Gripp.

Resources on the project will consist of several wildland firefighters, one fire-suppression equipped utility vehicle and overhead personnel. The planned fire will only take place when weather conditions are in accordance with the prescribed fire plan. The area will be closed to public access during the prescribed fire, however roads will remain open.

Experience in this fuel type and area has proven to have minimal smoke impacts.

For more information, contact Fuels Manager Tyson Gripp at 775-753-0362