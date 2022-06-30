BLM Elko District seeks public comment on campground fee increases

ELKO – The BLM Elko District seeks public comment on the proposed business plan to modify fees at four day-use sites and campgrounds in accordance with guidelines established by the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA).

The new fees will be issued for short-term recreational use of specialized sites, facilities, or services that meet the fee collection guidelines established by FLREA and enable the BLM to continue to provide the best possible facilities and services to the public. The 30-day public review and comment period concludes on July 29, 2022.

“Fees collected support maintenance and rebuilding of campsites including vault toilets, road maintenance and repair, and additional services to ensure a safe and healthy experience for both day use and overnight camping,” said Gerald Dixon, BLM Elko District Manager. Fees at Elko District recreation sites have not been modified or increased in more than 20 years.

A copy of the proposed business plan can be found at https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees/business-plans or you may get a copy by contacting the BLM Elko District Office. The business plan includes detailed information regarding specific facilities and fees.

Recreation Use Permits are required for day use or overnight camping at all four campgrounds managed by the BLM Elko District: North Wildhorse, Zunino-Jiggs, Tabor Creek, and Wilson. The new fees will cover existing day-use sites and campgrounds, while abolishing the fee for using the boat launch at Wilson Recreation Area.

All fees are deposited into accounts for the management of these facilities and campgrounds. Rebuilding the North Wildhorse campground after the Sugarloaf Fire of 2018 is one example of how fees are spent.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

Comments may be mailed to the BLM Elko District Office, Attn: Outdoor Recreation Planner Tammy Owens, 3900 E. Idaho St., Elko, NV 89801 or emailed to BLM_NV_ELDOWebmail@blm.gov. Please note “Business Plan Comment” in the subject line and provide any comments by July 29, 2022.

For additional information, please contact BLM Assistant Field Manager, Elisabeth Puentes at 775-753-0294 or via email at epuentes@blm.gov.

