ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on an environmental assessment that could allow more flexibility in livestock grazing in the Elko District.
The purpose for the action is to facilitate temporary or permanent changes in the season of use when requested by permittees, according to the federal agency.
The review assesses the environmental impacts of proposed policies, plans, programs or projects for which subsequent actions will be implemented either based on the Dormant Season of Use or on subsequent National Environmental Policy Act reviews.
The Elko District Office has initiated a 30-day public scoping period and welcomes the submission of any comments, data or information related to dormant season use the public would like considered.
Public comments received in response to this solicitation will be used to identify potential environmental issues related to the proposed action and to identify alternatives to the proposed action that will also fulfill the purpose of and need for the project.
Submissions may be mailed to BLM, Attn.: Jeff Moore, 3900 E. Idaho St., Elko, NV 89801; emailed to WellsFO_NEPA@blm.gov; or faxed to (775) 753-0347. Submissions must be received by July 31, 2019.
For more information, visit https://go.usa.gov/xyTgu or contact Jeff Moore, Rangeland Management Specialist, at j2moore@blm.gov or 775-753-0359.
