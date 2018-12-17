ELKO – Wildland firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management’s Elko District Office will host a firefighter recruitment event Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at the Great Basin College High Tech Center, room 139.
This event is designed to help interested individuals in applying for seasonal firefighting positions for the 2019 fire season. BLM firefighters will be on hand to answer questions and help walk applicants through the application process. Applicants must be 18 years old prior to fire season.
A resume is not required but recommended for the application process.
If there are any questions call 753-0384.
