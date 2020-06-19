BLM fuel-reduction project provides firewood to tribe

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — Hazardous fuels reduction, which means reducing the amount of flammable materials in fire-prone ecosystems, is a non-stop job for the Nevada Bureau of Land Management. Often, when reducing the fuels by cutting down trees, those trees are placed in slash-piles to be disposed of later in the year when the risk of wildfire is much lower.
But, thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Departments of Energy, Interior and Agriculture; some volunteers from the Nevada Gold Mines; and a previously scheduled fuels reduction project, the Nevada Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District made sure nearly three cords of residual pinyon-juniper firewood made its way to the Battle Mountain Colony of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians June 12.
The wood products came from a hazardous fuels reduction project in Spaghetti Canyon at the North end of the Toiyabe Range. The project was designed to protect critical mule deer winter range and reduce the risk of wildfire in the area.
When the project was being planned, the Te-Moak Colony had mentioned that they were interested in acquiring some of the residual wood product. They were issued a free-use permit by BLM which allowed them to take ownership of the wood products.
“We saw it as a great opportunity for all of us to work together toward common goals in our community while also taking full advantage of the natural resources already being cleared for the hazardous fuels reduction project,” said Doug Furtado, Battle Mountain district manager, who reached out to the Nevada Gold Mines seeking their cooperation. “They volunteered time and resources to pick up the wood onsite and deliver it.”
Under the Roadside Fuel Break Hazardous Fuels Project Environmental Assessment and a 2003 memorandum, removal of excess biomass is recommended as an option to reduce excess fuels rather than burning or employing other on-site disposal methods. They direct agencies to make juniper activity fuels available as firewood or mulch for personal and commercial use.
“Promoting woodlands health while providing the community with firewood and protecting critical mule deer winter rangeland is a perfect example of the bureau’s multiple use mission in action,” said K.C. Shedden, Battle Mountain District fuels program manager. “There is still plenty of firewood available at our project sites for other users through the issuance of appropriate permits, and we hope the community will take full advantage of it.”
For more information on obtaining firewood permits or the fuels reduction program, call the Battle Mountain District Office at 775-635-4000.
