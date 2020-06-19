BLM fuel-reduction project provides firewood to tribe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — Hazardous fuels reduction, which means reducing the amount of flammable materials in fire-prone ecosystems, is a non-stop job for the Nevada Bureau of Land Management. Often, when reducing the fuels by cutting down trees, those trees are placed in slash-piles to be disposed of later in the year when the risk of wildfire is much lower.

But, thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Departments of Energy, Interior and Agriculture; some volunteers from the Nevada Gold Mines; and a previously scheduled fuels reduction project, the Nevada Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District made sure nearly three cords of residual pinyon-juniper firewood made its way to the Battle Mountain Colony of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians June 12.

The wood products came from a hazardous fuels reduction project in Spaghetti Canyon at the North end of the Toiyabe Range. The project was designed to protect critical mule deer winter range and reduce the risk of wildfire in the area.

When the project was being planned, the Te-Moak Colony had mentioned that they were interested in acquiring some of the residual wood product. They were issued a free-use permit by BLM which allowed them to take ownership of the wood products.