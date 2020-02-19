BLM hears support for grazing regulation changes

ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management heard support for updating public-lands grazing regulations Tuesday from Nevada ranchers, wildlife professionals and public officials.

“For all parties involved, we are looking at revising the regulations so that BLM can be more responsive and efficient in our authorization of livestock grazing,” said Seth Flanigan, the BLM’s project manager for the grazing rule revision.

He said they also want to be more responsive and flexible when there are issues on the land such as fire, drought or unauthorized livestock use.

Elko’s “scoping meeting” was one of four planned events in the West. Local residents packed a room at the Conference Center to join in the conversation.

“The grazing regulations are a little outdated,” said Melanie Peterson, field manager for the BLM’s Tuscarora Field Office.

According to Peterson, the last time grazing regulations were altered was in 1995.

“Nationally there are 11 outcome-based grazing projects,” Peterson said. “Out of those 11, five are in Nevada and two are in Elko (County).

Peterson said in her area the BLM is working on a term permit renewal with flexibility and adaptive management.