BLM hears support for grazing regulation changes

ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management heard support for updating public-lands grazing regulations Tuesday from Nevada ranchers, wildlife professionals and public officials.
“For all parties involved, we are looking at revising the regulations so that BLM can be more responsive and efficient in our authorization of livestock grazing,” said Seth Flanigan, the BLM’s project manager for the grazing rule revision.
He said they also want to be more responsive and flexible when there are issues on the land such as fire, drought or unauthorized livestock use.
Elko’s “scoping meeting” was one of four planned events in the West. Local residents packed a room at the Conference Center to join in the conversation.
“The grazing regulations are a little outdated,” said Melanie Peterson, field manager for the BLM’s Tuscarora Field Office.
According to Peterson, the last time grazing regulations were altered was in 1995.
“Nationally there are 11 outcome-based grazing projects,” Peterson said. “Out of those 11, five are in Nevada and two are in Elko (County).
Peterson said in her area the BLM is working on a term permit renewal with flexibility and adaptive management.
“It’s in an area that is very prone to wildfire and that is cheatgrass monoculture,” she said. “We’re hoping with this term permit renewal that we can restore the vegetative state. It’s all about timing and getting those cattle out there.”
Peterson said there are about 190-200 permitees in the Tuscarora Field Office alone.
“We need to shorten the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process,” said Humboldt County rancher Roger Johnson. “I’ve been trying to get a fence built for 30 years.”
Johnson said he has problems with “drift,” when cattle move from an approved allotment to an unapproved allotment.
He also said he would like to see more goal-oriented management with ownership in the goal.
“I get a new range con (BLM conservation specialist) every year,” Johnson said. “They don’t have any ownership in the goals. We set up the goals and the range con leaves and we get a new range con.”
“I think it’s absolutely, 100 percent a positive change,” said IL Ranch foreman Jeff Glascock. “They’re creating an atmosphere where all of the stakeholders are coming together for public engagement and we’re coming up with a lot of positive solutions that are working for everybody. You’re not stuck to a rigid, hardened, fast schedule that dictates times and numbers that hasn’t worked. I personally think it’s moving public lands grazing in the correct direction.”
The Martin Fire, the largest in Nevada history, burned across the IL’s permit area. The fire had a very negative impact on business and wildlife in the area, according to Glascock. He said the land is now recovering.
Glascock said it helps to be a part of this movement instead of sitting back and complaining.
“That’s why there has been such a divide between producers and states and federal agencies,” Glascock said. “You couldn’t make a suggestion. After time went by they’ve started to see how that wasn’t working.”
“The thing is that you don’t know what’s going to come from this,” said County Commissioner Rex Steninger. “Hopefully, they do what everybody said and they give us more flexibility.”
“From the Department of Wildlife perspective we are often a cooperating agency on NEPA documents with the BLM,” said Caleb McAdoo, habitat biologist with the Nevada Department of Wildlife. “Grazing is a land use out there that is important to us. We are looking at opportunities in making improvements. We are looking at ways to make it work better on the landscape not only for the permitees but also for the wildlife resources.”
During the evening participants had the opportunity to fill out a BLM Grazing Regulations Update Comment Card. Those unable to attend the forum can access the comment card by visiting https://go.usa.gov/xyMqb.
While support at the Elko meeting was strong, 37 conservation groups recently sent the BLM a letter requesting additional time to comment.
“The BLM has deliberately scheduled meetings in far-flung places in what appears to be an effort to stymie public participation,” said Josh Osher, policy director for Western Watersheds Project. “The combined population of the meeting locations is less than 200,000 people, a tiny fraction of the 280 million public lands users annually who will be affected by the proposed changes.”
The other meetings were scheduled in Las Cruces, New Mexico; Miles City, Montana; and Casper, Wyoming.
The BLM will host its final “scoping meeting” before revising grazing regulations. According to Greg Demiel, BLM public affairs specialist, the agency will be compiling an impact statement after all of the talks are completed.