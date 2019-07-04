RENO -- The Bureau of Land Management Nevada issued a statewide fire prevention order aimed at reducing the risk of wildfires on public lands by prohibiting the use of fireworks and certain types of ammunition and targets for shooting.
The order, which is now in effect, states “the following acts are prohibited on all public land areas, roads and trails located within and administered by the BLM Nevada State Office.”
Specific prohibitions include:
• Discharge, use, or allowing use of fireworks or pyrotechnic devices.
• Discharge, use or allowing use of incendiary, tracer or steel core ammunition or exploding targets, including binary explosive targets while recreational shooting.
"Public lands are for everyone and we want to ensure those lands are available in the future,” said Paul Petersen, State Fire Management Officer for BLM Nevada.
“This fire prevention order for BLM managed land will help protect the safety of visitors on public land and protect the natural resources in Nevada. The high amount of moisture we received this winter and spring has resulted in a high grass loading. We encourage everyone to be careful recreating and using public lands,” Petersen said.
The Fire Prevention Order can be viewed at https://on.doi.gov/2KYAc7e.
In addition to the prevention order, Southern Nevada also has a restriction in place.
Information on BLM restrictions in Southern Nevada can be found at https://on.doi.gov/2KXeuAN
BLM would also like to remind people who plan to shoot on public land to follow these safety tips:
• Refrain from shooting during hot, dry and windy conditions
• Place your targets on dirt or gravel areas clear of vegetation
• Bring a shovel and water to put out fires that may start
• Different agencies have different policies and restrictions. Check with the office in the area you are planning on visiting for the latest information.
For more information on restrictions, contact the Bureau of Land Management at 775-861-6500
or the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest at 775-331-6444.
To stay up to date with the latest fire information in Nevada, visitNevadaFireInfo.org and follow on Twitter @nevadafireinfo and @BLMNV.
