BLM names Alan Shepherd as new Deputy State Director

RENO — Alan Shepherd has been named the Deputy State Director for Resources, Lands and Planning for the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada.

Shepherd has more than 30 years of experience in the management of public lands, including extensive knowledge in wild horse and burro management, wildlife, vegetation and range management, budget formulation and execution, and land use planning. He is succeeding Raul Morales, who retired in 2019.

“It’s good to be back in the BLM Nevada family as the new DSD,” Shepherd said. “I look forward to learning and getting a better understanding of all the programs within my new division and working with the quality staff we have here in Nevada.”

