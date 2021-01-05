BLM names Alan Shepherd as new Deputy State Director

RENO — Alan Shepherd has been named the Deputy State Director for Resources, Lands and Planning for the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada.
Shepherd has more than 30 years of experience in the management of public lands, including extensive knowledge in wild horse and burro management, wildlife, vegetation and range management, budget formulation and execution, and land use planning. He is succeeding Raul Morales, who retired in 2019.
“It’s good to be back in the BLM Nevada family as the new DSD,” Shepherd said. “I look forward to learning and getting a better understanding of all the programs within my new division and working with the quality staff we have here in Nevada.”
Shepherd began his BLM career as a Range Conservationist for the Caliente Field Station of the Ely District after graduating from the University of Idaho with two Bachelor of Science degrees in range management and wildlife management in 1989. He remained in Caliente, holding a variety of positions, until moving to Wyoming to serve as the state wild horse and burro program lead in 2003. While in Wyoming, he served the National Research Coordinator and fertility control applicator, participated on numerous national-level teams to develop training, policy, and guidance for the WH&B program, and assisted with the completion of WH&B gathers in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.
In 2009, he returned to Nevada as the WH&B State Program Lead where he supported the State and National review of the National Academy of Science report regarding use of science in WH&B management; provided technical expertise on IBLA, Federal District Court, and 9th Circuit Court of Appeals cases; and was the point of contact for the agreement with the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on care and training of WH&B. In 2017, he moved to the national level of the WH&B Program as the On-Range Branch Chief until he took the DSD position.
“Alan's breadth and depth of experience at the Field Office, District Office, State Office and Headquarters Office levels will be a tremendous asset to all of us here in Nevada,” BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby said. “His long track record of exceptional leadership will serve him well as he leads one of the most dynamic Resources, Lands and Planning Divisions in the Bureau.”
Shepherd currently lives in Sparks with his wife Elizabeth. They have two adult daughters and two grandsons that live in southern Utah.