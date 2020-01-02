BLM, NDOW team up to restore wildfire-damaged lands

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management and Nevada Department of Wildlife are working together to improve fish and wildlife habitat, and restore watershed health to public lands burned in the Goshute Cave Fire.

BLM Ely District and NDOW staff took willow cuttings from a nearby state park and transplanted them in Goshute Creek. The creek is home to a population of Bonneville cutthroat trout, a BLM sensitive species and state-protected gamefish.

Heath Korell, NDOW fisheries biologist, said the willows will help to stabilize the streambank and improve water quality.

“Stabilizing the habitat is key to the fish’s persisting in Goshute Creek. The creek represents an out of basin population that provides redundancy in the Pine Creek/Ridge Creek strain of Bonneville cutthroat trout that are found in Great Basin National Park,” Korell said.

The agencies last winter partnered to aerially seed more than 15,300 acres of BLM-administered land blackened in the 2018 wildfire. The lightning-ignited fire burned 32,215 acres of the public lands in and outside the Goshute Canyon Wilderness in White Pine and Elko counties, about 60 miles north of Ely.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}