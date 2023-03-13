ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management’s Wells Field Office invites public review and comment on a proposal to treat more than 200,000 acres of public land in northeastern Elko County over a 10-year period to improve habitat for the greater sage grouse.

The project dates back to 2015 when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that listing of the bird was not warranted, based on the public-private Sage Grouse Initiative’s commitment to improve and restore habitat.

The BLM conducted assessments of sage grouse habitat and determined that wildfire, cheatgrass and expanding conifer forests were the main threats to be addressed in that effort. Restoration goals include removing stressed and diseased trees, reducing hazardous wildfire fuels, reducing invasive grasses and noxious weeds, and restoring land previously affected by wildfire. Methods could include mowing, herbicides, pile burning, mastication, and seeding.

The 30-day public comment period on the plan runs from March 13 to April 11.

“The need for the project is identified as conservation, enhancement, and protection of sagebrush ecosystems within the O’Neil PPA, and is vital to the protection and future success of our greater sage grouse populations,” said Melanie Mitchell, the BLM’s Wells Field Office Manager.

The BLM said proposed vegetation treatments conform with the BLM’s Nevada and Northeastern California Greater Sage-Grouse Approved Resource Management Plan Amendment. They include pinyon-juniper removal in 15 areas totaling 87,133 acres, and creating 413 miles of linear fuel breaks.

The treatments could affect livestock grazing within the boundaries of 25 grazing allotments. Temporary fencing, livestock grazing closures, and permitted use reductions would be implemented on the 18 Mile Fire, 21 Mile Fire, and Bell Canyon Fire restoration units on the Salmon River, HD, and Gamble Individual allotments.

Besides sage grouse, the work is expected to improve habitat for mule deer, bighorn sheep, sage sparrow, Brewer’s sparrow and the pygmy rabbit.

The public is invited to review and comment during the 30-day comment period for the PEA. To view the project information on ePlanning or submit comments online please go to – https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/58990/510.

Comments can also be submitted by mail to: BLM, Elko District BLM, Attn: O'Neil PPA, 3900 E. Idaho St., Elko, NV, 89801; by fax to 775-753-0347; or email.