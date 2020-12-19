BLM plans Christmas roundup

BATTLE MOUNTAIN – The Bureau of Land Management is planning to begin a wild horse gather on or about Dec. 26 on the Fish Creek Herd Management Area near Eureka.

Gather operations will be conducted using the helicopter-assisted method.

Fish Creek HMA encompasses more than 250,000 acres of public land and has an Appropriate Management Level of 107-180 wild horses. A helicopter survey conducted in December 2019, the current estimated population is 240 horses.

The BLM plans to gather approximately 195 wild horses, remove approximately 135 excess wild horses and treat up to 30 mares with PZP-22, a population suppression fertility control vaccine. The treated mares will be released back to the range along with up to 30 studs.

Approximately 105 wild horses will remain in the HMA once gather operations are complete.

“The purpose of the gather is to prevent undue or unnecessary degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses and burros, to restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands …” stated the federal agency. By balancing herd size with what the land can support, the BLM aims to protect habitat for other wildlife species such as sage grouse, pronghorn antelope, mule deer and elk.