BLM recruiting firefighters in Great Basin College event

ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management Elko District invites the public to join members of BLM’s Fire staff at Great Basin College Wednesdays in the High Tech Center room 108, starting Dec. 7 through Dec. 28, 5-7 p.m., to find out how to apply for BLM Fire jobs that are open now for the 2023 fire season.

“We want to focus on helping the local public fill these entry-level jobs so they can start getting the experience needed enabling them to move up in the fire organization to permanent jobs like I did,” said Fire and Aviation Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) Manager Melissa Fry.

Apply for a rewarding career working on assignments as a wildland firefighter developing skills on an engine, fire crew or hotshot crew while assisting trained personnel in more specialized assignments such as backfiring, chainsaw work and fire suppression skills at the stations in Elko, Carlin, Midas and Wells.

Learn how to apply, build a resume in the USAJOBS.gov website, and learn what it takes to work as a firefighter on an engine, on a hot shot crew, as an air tanker base technician or as a dispatcher at BLM. There will be computers on hand and BLM staff to help navigate the application process making sure everyone qualified has chance to apply. No prior Federal Government experience is necessary, providing the opportunity to begin a career in fire and aviation, with benefits, at the BLM Elko District.

Dispatch positions offer a wide range of fire dispatch support functions, airtanker base technicians assist in directing aircraft/vehicle parking and help maintain the airtanker base, aircraft ramp facilities, vehicles and equipment.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age at time of employment and in possession of a valid driver’s license. Selected individuals are required to complete a physical examination and drug screening prior to employment and are subject to random drug testing during their time of service.

For more information contact BLM Recruitment and Retention Specialist and SEAT Manager Melissa Fry at 775-455-7131 or mchard@blm.gov.