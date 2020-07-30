BLM replacing cabanas at Lud Drexler Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Burley Field Office, Twin Falls District will begin replacing camp site cabanas at Lud Drexler Park on Monday, Aug. 3. The work may take up to 90-days as crews install six new cabanas, structures that cover picnic tables to provide shade, within the second campground loop.

“The existing cabanas are showing a lot of wear and tear from the weather, so we’re looking forward to replacing them and offering the public an improved camping experience once this project is complete,” said Burley Field Manager Ken Crane.

During the time of construction on a camp site, it will be closed to camping to ensure public safety.

