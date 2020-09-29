BLM rounds up 1,000 horses

BATTLE MOUNTAIN – More than a thousand horses have been removed from the range north of Eureka, leaving about 300 along with nearly two dozen mares treated with a fertility control vaccine.

The roundup on the Diamond Mountain Range was completed Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

“By balancing herd size with what the land can support, the BLM aims to protect habitat for other wildlife species such as sage grouse, pronghorn antelope and mule deer,” stated the agency. “Removing excess animals will enable significant progress toward achieving the Standards for Rangeland Health identified by the Northeastern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council.”

The action was also necessary because of severe drought conditions throughout Central Nevada.

The BLM gathered 1,196 horses and removed 1,139 of them, releasing 43 back onto the range. Twenty-one mares were treated with PZP-22 to slow the population growth rate of the remaining population. The vaccine can prevent pregnancy in wild horses for 1-2 years.

The horses were taken to the Palomino Valley Off-Range Corrals in Reno, where they will be readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption and sale program.