BLM rounds up more than 900 horses

ELKO – More than 900 horses were removed from two herd management areas in Elko and White Pine counties over a 10-week period this summer and fall.

The total of 946 horse removed from the Antelope and Antelope Valley Herd Management Areas was about 300 short of the gathering’s goal.

The Bureau of Land Management originally plan to remove approximately 1,250 horses and leave about 1,544 in the HMAs.

The Appropriate Management Level (AML) in the gathering area is 187-361 wild horses. AML is the level at which wild horse populations are consistent with the land’s capacity to support them and other mandated uses of those lands, including protecting ecological processes and habitat for other resources, according to the BLM.

The horses removed from the range were transported to the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon to be readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program.

Wild horses not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

Additional gather information is available on the BLM website at https://go.usa.gov/xytAJ.

