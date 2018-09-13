Subscribe for 33¢ / day
ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management, Elko District, Wells Field Office has concluded an emergency wild horse gather within the Spruce-Pequops Herd Management Area focused on Boone Spring. The BLM gathered and removed 359 excess wild horses.

The BLM conducted the gather, which ran from Aug. 28 through Sept. 9, due to lack of water to sustain the excess horses, as part of the BLM’s commitment to maintaining healthy wild horses while managing for sustainable, working public lands.

The BLM transported wild horses removed from the range to the Indian Lakes off-range corrals located in Fallon to be readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption program. Un-adopted wild horses will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.

