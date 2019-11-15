BLM seeks firefighter applicants

ELKO – Wildland firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management’s Elko District Office will host a firefighter recruitment event Nov. 20 from 4-7 p.m. at the Great Basin College High Tech Center (building 5), room 139.

This event is designed to help interested individuals in applying for seasonal firefighting positions for the 2020 fire season. BLM firefighters will be on hand to answer questions and help walk applicants through the application process. Applicants must be 18 years old before the fire season.

Participants are encouraged to obtain a USAJOBS login and password, build a resume using the USAJOBS template or upload a current resume that meets the requirements outlined in the job announcements. Also, bring any electronic documents such as diplomas, resumes, and transcripts on a thumb drive to upload if needed.

A resume is not required but recommended for the application process.

If there are any questions contact 775-934-8354.

