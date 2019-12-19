BLM seeks public comment on Big Ledge Mine Environmental Assessment

ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management Wells Field Office has prepared an Environmental Assessment titled “Big Ledge Mine Plan Amendment” to analyze the impacts of multiple Plan of Operations amendments submitted to the BLM WFO for the Big Ledge Barite Mine about 60 miles north of Wells in Elko County. The mine, which has been in operation since 2007, is located in the northern Snake Mountain Range.
The Proposed Action includes an evaporation system; storm water controls and surface water diversions; regrading and placing a cover on the west Waste Rock Facility; utilizing a reverse osmosis water treatment facility to treat pit lake water; disposal of treated pit lake water that meets water quality standards, either through direct discharge into the unnamed tributary of Tabor Creek or through land application in designated areas; construction of a permanent pump house; snow fence installation; new access roads; and lime additions to the west Waste Rock Facility and catchment basin.
On April 22, 2019 and again on Sept. 26, 2019, the BLM WFO initiated 30-day scoping periods seeking public input on the Proposed Action. A total of two comment submissions were received; these comments were considered during the preparation of the EA.
The Big Ledge Mine Plan Amendment EA and unsigned Finding of No Significant Impact is posted for a 30-day public review period through Jan. 16, 2020 at: https://go.usa.gov/xmjn4. Written comments on the Big Ledge Mine Plan of Operations amendment should be mailed to the BLM Wells Office, Attn: Aili Gordon, 3900 East Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801, emailed to WellsFO_NEPA@blm.gov; or faxed to 775-753-0347.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact Aili Gordon, Wells Field Office geologist, at WellsFO_NEPA@blm.gov or call 775-753-0200.