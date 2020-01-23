BLM seeks resource advisers

RENO -- The Bureau of Land Management is currently seeking nominations for positions on Resource Advisory Committees in Nevada. These citizen-based committees assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues. Nominations must be received by Feb. 24, 2020.
The Northeastern Great Basin RAC, which serves Elko, White Pine, Lander and Eureka counties, currently has about nine members, and they are looking for about six additional members.
RAC members have backgrounds in a variety of public land issues, and normally when a RAC is seeking new members they provide a list of the types of backgrounds they are looking for in the new members. However, the Northeastern Great Basin RAC is taking a different approach this time.
“The approach we’ve taken in the past has been the RACs would identify specific needs for their committee, and then we’d advertise for those,” said Bureau of Land Management Public Affairs Specialist Chris Rose. “But this time around, with the Northeastern RAC, it’s got several vacancies, and so they said we’re willing to take anybody who wants to apply in any of those categories, because we do have some flexibility in terms of how many right-of-way positions or mining positions or outdoor recreation positions we have on the council. They made the decision that instead of specifying and limiting potentially the number of applicants, they would just open it up and see what they got.”
The BLM maintains Federal Advisory Committee Act-chartered advisory committees as a means of gaining expert advice, ideas and diverse opinions on issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues.
Each RAC consists of 10 to 15 members from diverse interests in local communities, and they assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues. The goal for the committees is to support the Bureau's commitment to building a shared conservation stewardship legacy in the communities it serves.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on a RAC. Nominees, who must be residents of Nevada, will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making.
Letters of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, available at a BLM office or online at https://on.doi.gov/2otqGN6, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.
RACs have positions in these categories:
Category One – Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.
Category Two – Representatives of archaeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burros organizations; and nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations.
Category Three – Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.
In addition to the Northeastern Great Basin RAC, the other two RACs in Nevada, which also both have vacancies, are the Mojave-Southern Great Basin RAC, which serves Esmeralda, Nye, Lincoln and Clark counties; and the Sierra Front, Northwestern Great Basin RAC, which serves Humboldt, Pershing, Washoe, Storey, Carson City, Lyon, Mineral and Nye Counties.
Completed nominations for the Northeastern Great Basin RAC positions should be mailed to Jess Harvey, jharvey@blm.gov, BLM Battle Mountain District Office, 50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain, NV 89820. Phone: 775-635-4054
Additional information about the BLM Nevada RACs is available at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-me/nevada.