BLM seeks resource advisers

RAC members have backgrounds in a variety of public land issues, and normally when a RAC is seeking new members they provide a list of the types of backgrounds they are looking for in the new members. However, the Northeastern Great Basin RAC is taking a different approach this time.

“The approach we’ve taken in the past has been the RACs would identify specific needs for their committee, and then we’d advertise for those,” said Bureau of Land Management Public Affairs Specialist Chris Rose. “But this time around, with the Northeastern RAC, it’s got several vacancies, and so they said we’re willing to take anybody who wants to apply in any of those categories, because we do have some flexibility in terms of how many right-of-way positions or mining positions or outdoor recreation positions we have on the council. They made the decision that instead of specifying and limiting potentially the number of applicants, they would just open it up and see what they got.”