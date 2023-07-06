ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management plans to begin a wild horse gather this month in a region of northeastern Nevada that has seen populations increasing despite multiple roundups in recent years.

The helicopter-assisted gather is planned in and around the Antelope Valley Herd Management Area, which is northwest of U.S. Highway 93A, and the Goshute and Spruce-Pequop HMAs in southeastern Elko County. More than 2,000 horses were removed from the Antelope Complex in 2021, and nearly 1,000 in 2019.

Still, the region has nearly 14 times the minimum established population level.

The BLM plans to gather and remove approximately 2,000 excess horses “to prevent undue or unnecessary degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses and to restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands,” the BLM reported.

“We conduct gathers like this to ensure that rangeland and wild horse health are not at risk due to herd overpopulation,” said Elko District Manager Gerald Dixon. “We are committed to conducting safe and humane gather operations as we work to protect animal health by bringing herd size down to AML in order to help restore a thriving natural ecological balance on the range.”

By balancing herd size with what the land can support, the BLM aims to protect habitat for other wildlife species such as sage grouse, pronghorn antelope, mule deer and elk. Removing excess wild horses and burros supports significant progress toward achieving the Standards for Rangeland Health identified by the Northeastern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council.

All animals identified for removal will be transported to the Indian Lakes Facility at Fallon, where they will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption and sales program.

Members of the public are welcome to view the gather operations, provided that doing so does not jeopardize the safety of the animals, staff and observers, or disrupt gather operations. The BLM will escort the public to gather observation sites located on public lands.

Once gather operations have begun, those wanting to view gather operations must call the gather hotline nightly at 775-861-6700 to receive specific instructions on each days’ meeting location and time.