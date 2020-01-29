BLM to gather 150 wild horses

BATTLE MOUNTAIN – The Bureau of Land Management is preparing to round up 150 wild horses off the range east of Tonopah.
The BLM developed a 10-year gather plan to manage wild horses within the Reveille Horse Management Area. It is located directly north of the National Wild Horse Management Area that is within the Nellis Air Force Range.
The BLM’s Tonopah Field Office will begin the gather on or about Feb. 3.
“The purpose of the gather is to reduce impacts to rangeland health and wildlife habitat within and outside the HMA,” stated the BLM. “In addition, the BLM must comply with court decisions from 1987, 2001, and 2002 which require that when the AML (appropriate management level) of 138 horses is exceeded, enough excess horses must be removed to allow three years to elapse before another gather is necessary.”
A helicopter survey of the Reveille HMA conducted on April 13, 2019 documented 222 wild horses within and directly outside of the HMA.
The BLM plans to gather approximately 200 wild horses, remove up to 150 wild horses from within and outside of the Reveille HMA and treat and release up to 25 mares back into the HMA. Once the gather is completed, approximately 72 wild horses will remain in the Reveille HMA.
The gather is expected to last 7-10 days and the BLM will conduct gather operations using the helicopter-assisted method.
The Reveille HMA encompasses more than 105,000 acres of public and private lands.
All horses and burros identified for removal will be transported to the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corrals, located in Fallon, where they will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program.
For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.