BLM to gather 150 wild horses

BATTLE MOUNTAIN – The Bureau of Land Management is preparing to round up 150 wild horses off the range east of Tonopah.

The BLM developed a 10-year gather plan to manage wild horses within the Reveille Horse Management Area. It is located directly north of the National Wild Horse Management Area that is within the Nellis Air Force Range.

The BLM’s Tonopah Field Office will begin the gather on or about Feb. 3.

“The purpose of the gather is to reduce impacts to rangeland health and wildlife habitat within and outside the HMA,” stated the BLM. “In addition, the BLM must comply with court decisions from 1987, 2001, and 2002 which require that when the AML (appropriate management level) of 138 horses is exceeded, enough excess horses must be removed to allow three years to elapse before another gather is necessary.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A helicopter survey of the Reveille HMA conducted on April 13, 2019 documented 222 wild horses within and directly outside of the HMA.

The BLM plans to gather approximately 200 wild horses, remove up to 150 wild horses from within and outside of the Reveille HMA and treat and release up to 25 mares back into the HMA. Once the gather is completed, approximately 72 wild horses will remain in the Reveille HMA.