ELY – More than 10 times the recommended number of wild horses are roaming in a herd management area straddling the White Pine-Elko county line.
The Bureau of Land Management is planning to remove less than a quarter of them in a roundup scheduled to begin Monday.
“The purpose of this gather is to reduce overpopulation of wild horses in Eastern Nevada and to prevent further degradation of public lands by helping to balance herd size,” stated the BLM.
The population of wild horses in the Triple B Complex was estimated at 3,381 as of March 1 – more than 10 times above the target population of 474-889 wild horses. About 800 horses will be removed, leaving a population of 2,581.
“By balancing herd size with what the land can support, the BLM aims to protect habitat for other wildlife species such as sage grouse, pronghorn antelope, mule deer and elk,” stated the agency. “Removing excess animals would also enable significant progress toward achieving the Standards for Rangeland Health identified by the Northeastern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council.”
The BLM removed more than 1,200 horses from the same herd management area in February 2018.
This month’s gather is expected to take about three weeks, and will include the use of helicopters.
All horses identified for removal will be transported to the Palomino Valley Center Wild Horse and Burro Corrals in Sparks, Nevada, where they will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.