BLM to update grazing regulations

ELKO – Elko is one of three locations where the Bureau of Land Management is hosting public meetings this month on proposals to “modernize and streamline” grazing regulations.

“Sustainable livestock grazing on public lands is a part of the history and culture of the West. We’re seeking input on specific aspects of the current regulations which may be in need of revision or that could be improved, in order to keep public land livestock grazing viable for the future,” said Casey Hammond, acting assistant Secretary of the Interior for Land and Minerals Management.

The planned revision follows a series of experiments under the Trump administration, which have included “targeted grazing” to reduce fire danger and “outcome-based” grazing to give ranchers more control over when and where cattle can be turned out onto public land.