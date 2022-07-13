 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLM transfers two wildland fire engines to Elko County

BLM transfers two wildland fire engines to Elko County

From left: BLM Fire Mitigation and Education Kelsey Griffee, BLM Deputy State Fire Management Officer Brock Uhlig, BLM-Elko Assistant Fire Management Officer Craig Cunningham, Elko County Fire Protection District Chief Matt Petersen, and ECFPD Division Chief John Pitts.

 P. RYAN, BLM

ELKO -- The Elko District Division of Fire and Aviation Management is transferring two Type 4 wildland fire engines to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

The engines included a basic stock of firefighting equipment, tools, a mobile radio, as well as all the service records and manuals. Bureau of Land Management firefighters will provide basic training on the specifics of the apparatus for the volunteer fire department recipients.

The transfers were made possible via the Rural Fire Readiness program, which is designed to enhance collaborative wildland firefighting capabilities by providing federal excess (life-cycled) equipment to local wildland firefighting partners at no cost. Elko County Fire Protection District was designated as the recipient based on applications received.

"Through this program this will be the third firefighting apparatus that has been transferred. We benefit greatly by increasing their capabilities to help respond to wildland fires." said Matthew Murphy, Elko District Fire Management Officer. "The Rural Fire Readiness Program continues to support the agency mission in fire management by strengthening the relationships with our local cooperators, improving communications and capabilities to respond to wildland fires."

People are also reading…

The agency accepts applications from local organized fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations for available equipment and engines on an annual basis as they complete their service cycle on the district. Engines are not always available for life-cycle transfer from year to year, however, these opportunities are communicated at regular cooperator meetings between the agency and wildland fire cooperators.

