Blohm Jewelers team earns sales associate designation

ELKO – Blohm Jewelers associates recently completed an online course of study offered through the American Gem Society. Blohm is one of the few firms in the AGS membership whose entire staff has this certification.
The coursework included product knowledge in diamonds, colored gems, pearls, watches and precious metals. Every member of the staff also completed training in business principles, operations, ethics, security and customer service.
“The foundation that the American Gem Society stands upon is comprised of our educational programs and credentials,” said John Carter, president of the American Gem Society board of directors. “It’s the way that we differentiate our members from the rest of the trade and completing the process is no small task.”
“We, Blohm Jewelers, have been members of American Gem Society ever since we have been a business in Elko,” said owner Lina Blohm. “We have always conducted our business with those ethics and customer service.”
“There were some things I already knew, but there were some things that were tricky,” said employee Pat Lamoureux.
“It gave us more specific knowledge than we’ve had up until now regarding birthstones, gold, anything to do with the jewelry industry,” Blohm said.
“What thrilled me was that they (the associates) were all so excited to do the work online and learn more. We had some fun conversations in the store.”
Blohm said the jewelry industry was hit particularly hard during the pandemic.
“You look at discretionary income in a time when there really is none and everybody is looking at lifestyle and staples as opposed to luxury jewelry items,” Blohm said.
She said the industry really stepped up during this difficult time and offered the class free of charge. Each student received a certificate and pin for their excellence.
“What this means for our customers is that we can offer them a more educated service as far as up-to-date knowledge about the latest in gemstones,” Blohm said. “Just like technology and every other industry, we are continually learning more. There are new deposits and new gems discovered.”
Blohm Jewelers sales team members Suzy Barnes, Lenora DiGrazia, Ginny Oustad, Ethan Potter, Pat Lamoureux and owner Lina Blohm recently received American Gem Association Certified Sales Associate status.