Blohm Jewelers team earns sales associate designation

“It gave us more specific knowledge than we’ve had up until now regarding birthstones, gold, anything to do with the jewelry industry,” Blohm said.

“What thrilled me was that they (the associates) were all so excited to do the work online and learn more. We had some fun conversations in the store.”

Blohm said the jewelry industry was hit particularly hard during the pandemic.

“You look at discretionary income in a time when there really is none and everybody is looking at lifestyle and staples as opposed to luxury jewelry items,” Blohm said.

She said the industry really stepped up during this difficult time and offered the class free of charge. Each student received a certificate and pin for their excellence.

“What this means for our customers is that we can offer them a more educated service as far as up-to-date knowledge about the latest in gemstones,” Blohm said. “Just like technology and every other industry, we are continually learning more. There are new deposits and new gems discovered.”

—

Shop Local Saturday

