ELKO – A community blood drive is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Red Lion Inn, Ruby Valley room located at 2065 Idaho St.

According to Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services), the winter months are a critical time for blood donations. The organization offered the following blood facts:

• Save up to three lives with your donation

• Northern Nevada needs 125 pints of blood a day to take care of area hospital patients

• You can donate whole blood every 8 weeks

• 80 percent of patients entering the hospital will receive blood

• All donors can enter to win a $100 Amazon gift card

• The winter season is always a challenging time to collect blood due to many reasons, including cold and flu season, holiday travel and other competing priorities. Yet, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

• Walk-ins are welcome

To sign up visit BloodHero.com and enter sponsor code EBLM or call 775-329-6451.

