ELKO – A community blood drive is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Red Lion Inn, Ruby Valley room located at 2065 Idaho St.
According to Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services), the winter months are a critical time for blood donations. The organization offered the following blood facts:
• Save up to three lives with your donation
• Northern Nevada needs 125 pints of blood a day to take care of area hospital patients
• You can donate whole blood every 8 weeks
• 80 percent of patients entering the hospital will receive blood
• All donors can enter to win a $100 Amazon gift card
• The winter season is always a challenging time to collect blood due to many reasons, including cold and flu season, holiday travel and other competing priorities. Yet, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
• Walk-ins are welcome
To sign up visit BloodHero.com and enter sponsor code EBLM or call 775-329-6451.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.