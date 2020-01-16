Blowing dust advisory west of Carlin

ELKO -- Gusty southerly winds this afternoon are resulting in blowing dust across portions of Humboldt, Lander, Eureka and northwestern Nye counties, the National Weather Service reported at 2 p.m.

“Satellite imagery shows blowing dust currently over portions of Humboldt County along Interstate 80 near Winnemucca, as well as along highway 50 between Austin and Eureka and south along State Route 376 to Round Mountain.

“Visibilities may be significantly reduced at times which may make travel challenging. Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution in areas of blowing dust.”

Much of central Nevada and a portion of Elko County is under a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday. Winds of 20-35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph are possible in Ruby Valley and White Pine County.

The city of Elko was not under any weather advisories at mid-afternoon Thursday. Temperatures were climbing ahead of the next winter weather system, with a reading of 49 degrees at Elko’s airport.

The forecast calls for a 70% chance of snow Thursday night and 20% Friday morning.

