Blowing snow, cold in Elko area

ELKO – Blowing snow was creating hazardous driving conditions Sunday morning across a wide portion of northeastern Nevada and forecasters were predicting wind chills of 30 below zero Sunday night into Monday morning.

An injury crash was reported on Interstate 80 near Wells shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday as the latest storm dropped mostly light snow but winds were creating drifts.

The latest storm followed a week of mostly dry but cold weather. Snow remained on the ground following earlier storms that delivered nearly 10 inches so far this month in Elko and more than 20 inches last month.

The Ruby Mountains remained under a winter weather advisory through 10 p.m. Sunday.

All of Elko County is under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Monday. The weather service predicted wind chills as low as 30 below zero as winds gust up to 30 mph. Actual lows will be in the single digits Sunday and Monday nights.

Highs are expected to stay in the mid-teens Monday and remain below the freezing mark until Thursday. No additional precipitation is in the forecast through the remainder of the week.