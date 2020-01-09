Blowing snow, crash on I-80 west of Elko

ELKO – Light snow showers were causing some adverse driving conditions in northeastern Nevada on Thursday morning as the second in a series of weather disturbances moved through the region.

Nevada Department of Transportation was reporting winter driving conditions on Interstate 80 from Elko to Emigrant Pass, Mountain City Highway, U.S. 93 north of Wells, and on a portion of the Eureka and Secret Pass highways.

A crash with injuries was reported at about 6:30 a.m. on I-80 eight miles west of Elko.

Another injury-accident was reported on I-80 at about 4 a.m. east of Wells. Both crashes were causing travel delays.

Little snow accumulation was expected Thursday, “However, snow intensity will be moderate to heavy at times causing reductions in visibility and rapidly changing road conditions that will impact morning commuters and travelers, including the I-80 corridor,” said a special statement from the National Weather Service.

Up to an inch or so of snow accumulation is expected in valleys, with some spotty areas of 2 inches. Mountains of Elko County will likely see 3-6 inches.

For current road conditions call 511 or visit nvroads.com.

