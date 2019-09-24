SPRING CREEK – What does the future hold for the Spring Creek Association shooting range and campground?
Property owners are asked to give their input to the board of directors regarding the amenities at the regular meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Fairway Community Center.
“We asked for feedback online from the community and invited them to come and express their thoughts,” said Jessie Bahr, SCA president and general manager.
“Our goal is to evaluate the feasibility of keeping the shooting range there with additional updates, or going a different route,” Bahr said.
The board will also discuss and possibly take action on a proposal from Innovative Pond Products Inc. The company would perform a site survey of the marina that could be used to create an action plan moving forward with the Spring Creek Marina.
“[The survey] is to get a water quality and management plan for the body of water to reduce algae, maintain the water system, sustain the fish stock and look at the future use of the beach area,” Bahr explained.
Also on the agenda is an update from Southwest Gas Corp. regarding their application to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to expand its natural gas infrastructure to areas located in Spring Creek.
The Fairway Community Center is located at 401 Fairway Boulevard in Spring Creek. For information, call 775-753-6295.
