Board to use facilitator for superintendent search

ELKO – The school board will have some help to find a new superintendent of schools.
Trustees unanimously agreed to have Nevada Association of School Boards Executive Director Debb Oliver facilitate a search for a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Todd Pehrson.
The decision came two weeks after Pehrson announced his retirement from the school district effective June 30.
The board began looking at NASB for guidance in searching for a new superintendent immediately after Pehrson’s announcement. At a training session conducted last week, the organization stated there are three options available to the school district.
One was a board-directed option that puts all of the work into the board of trustees’ hands. The other option involved hiring a headhunter to seek top candidates who the school board would interview and select.
Trustees Jim Cooney and Kieth Fish each expressed their preference for a middle of the road choice where the board guides and directs Oliver to find suitable superintendent candidates.
“This board, I think, needs to be more involved in the process,” Cooney said.
The headhunter option was deemed “too expensive for our district,” while the board-directed option was too time-consuming for all of the trustees, Fish explained.
“I don’t think any of us have enough time to spend working to find the superintendent because we would have to do everything that the facilitator would do,” Fish said.
Trustee Brian Zeiszler said he believed Oliver’s knowledge of the state’s educational background would be an “advantage” to Elko County’s search and its future regarding school funding.
“I think that provides us with the advantage that she understands Nevada and look for those traits, whether it be a candidate in Nevada or outside of Nevada, especially since the legislative session is coming up next year,” Zeiszler said.
Pehrson announced his retirement Jan. 14 at the end of his two-year contract after serving in the school district for 29 years.