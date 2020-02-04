Board to use facilitator for superintendent search

“This board, I think, needs to be more involved in the process,” Cooney said.

The headhunter option was deemed “too expensive for our district,” while the board-directed option was too time-consuming for all of the trustees, Fish explained.

“I don’t think any of us have enough time to spend working to find the superintendent because we would have to do everything that the facilitator would do,” Fish said.

Trustee Brian Zeiszler said he believed Oliver’s knowledge of the state’s educational background would be an “advantage” to Elko County’s search and its future regarding school funding.

“I think that provides us with the advantage that she understands Nevada and look for those traits, whether it be a candidate in Nevada or outside of Nevada, especially since the legislative session is coming up next year,” Zeiszler said.

Pehrson announced his retirement Jan. 14 at the end of his two-year contract after serving in the school district for 29 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.