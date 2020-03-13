911 board wants $1 phone surcharge

The consultants also urge advancing cyber security, including annual evaluation of network protections, ongoing cyber training and preventative practices. The consultants also encourage the county to “keep current with new technology as it becomes available, such as multi-media communications.”

Minor said the Next Generation equipment is the “first step to bring the county into the current century,” but more needs to be done, such as equipment to allow officers or citizens to send photographs from an accident or crime scene.

The 911 board had one disagreement with the Winbourne plan and will include that suggested modification in its recommendation that the county commissioners approve the five-year plan.

Canabiss said he disagreed with the plan’s proposal for separate dispatch personnel paid out of the 911 fund. He said technology and infrastructure should take priority over new positions. Board member Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said he agreed, as did Spring Creek President Jessie Bahr.

“There are enough worries just with infrastructure,” said Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego, who also is on the 911 board.

Minor said there are enough people on the staffs of the county and cities to share the workload.