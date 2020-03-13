911 board wants $1 phone surcharge

ELKO – A 25-cent surcharge on telephone and cell phone bills would jump to $1 per month if the Elko County Enhanced 911 Board can convince Elko County Commissioners to approve the hike to pay for what comes after the initial upgrade to Next Generation 911.
The work to bring the 911 emergency system from 1960s technology to the Next Generation 911 system is underway, but the yearly cost for maintenance and future projects requires additional money, according to the board and a new five-year plan.
The 911 board voted at its March 12 meeting to recommend the increase in the surcharge to the $1 limit allowed by Nevada law, and Elko County Assistant County Manager Cash Minor said the question will be on the April 1 agenda for commissioners.
The five-year plan is on the March 18 agenda, however, for action by Elko County Commissioners.
Board member and fire administrator Linda Bingaman said she agreed the surcharge fees need to be increased.
“I think we need the dollars to make this work,” she said.
Enhanced 911 board chairman Lee Cabaniss, the county’s ambulance director, said the board proposed a $1 surcharge in the past but didn’t have a guidance document. The new plan prepared by Winbourne Consulting LLC provides facts and figures showing the need for a higher fee.
He said the plan “lays out a better road map” for utilizing funds raised with a higher surcharge.
The current surcharge brings in roughly $150,000 a year, but a $1 surcharge would bring in roughly $600,000 a year, according to Minor.
Winbourne states in the executive summary of the five-year report that without an increase in 911 surcharge revenue, “Elko County cannot fully fund the current committed expenses to maintain 911 in Elko County beyond 2024.”
In the plan, Winbourne estimates $147,000 in surcharge fees at 25 cents, a fund carryover of $96,717 and current technology expenses of $168,700 and a net fund balance of $75,017 in the fiscal year 2021, but a budget shortfall of $5,783 by year 2025. The $168,700 figure is for annual costs for the 911 update that remain consistent over the five years.
The study states that without an increase in surcharge revenue, however, “Elko County will not be able to fund any additional technology modernization” to the Next Generation 911 system.
With proposed technology expenses ranging from $273,500 in 2021 to a high of $391,500 in fiscal 2022, $330,750 in 2023 and $315,000 in 2024 and 2025, the five-year budget shortfall without a higher surcharge would be a little more than $1.63 million.
“The current surcharge of 25 cents/month per telephone number is among the lowest in the country,” Winbourne writes.
The plan also predicts a $890,533 shortfall with the technology expenses should there be a 25-cent increase in the surcharge to 50 cents rather than $1, and a $149,533 deficit if the surcharge was raised to 75 cents.
You have free articles remaining.
With the hike to $1, the 911 budget would have $591,467 remaining in the 2025 fiscal year that would end July 1, 2025.
The 25-cent charge has brought in $362,700 so far, according to Minor, and with donations from companies and individuals, the total revenue is nearly $569,000. Money spent to date totals $140,500., leaving $428,465 in the 911 fund. The county began collecting the surcharge in 2018, but getting the collections up to full speed took time.
Minor said a federal grant isn’t included in the collection figures and will be used on the upgrade. Elko County received $313,500 for the 911 project for the Elko and West Wendover dispatch centers. Owyhee received a separate $118,500 grant since that dispatch center is on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation.
The federal grant passed down from the state for call handling equipment must be spent by August of this year, Winbourne points out in the five-year plan.
Meanwhile, NGA911 LLC, the contractor installing the Next Generation system, “still has plenty of things to be done, but they are on track,” Canabiss said. “May 6 is the target date.”
The consultants also urge advancing cyber security, including annual evaluation of network protections, ongoing cyber training and preventative practices. The consultants also encourage the county to “keep current with new technology as it becomes available, such as multi-media communications.”
Minor said the Next Generation equipment is the “first step to bring the county into the current century,” but more needs to be done, such as equipment to allow officers or citizens to send photographs from an accident or crime scene.
The 911 board had one disagreement with the Winbourne plan and will include that suggested modification in its recommendation that the county commissioners approve the five-year plan.
Canabiss said he disagreed with the plan’s proposal for separate dispatch personnel paid out of the 911 fund. He said technology and infrastructure should take priority over new positions. Board member Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said he agreed, as did Spring Creek President Jessie Bahr.
“There are enough worries just with infrastructure,” said Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego, who also is on the 911 board.
Minor said there are enough people on the staffs of the county and cities to share the workload.
The plan suggests a director of emergency services position be created at a salary of $110,000 to $125,000, and new clerical support pay of $38,180 to $49,800.
Elko Central Dispatch would “still be utilized to manage the funding for the dispatch center. However, the day-to-day operations of Elko Central Dispatch would fall under the director of emergency services,” the plan states.
The five-year plan also points out that Nevada is one of only a few states without a state 911 coordinator and “current legislation is lacking in several key areas,” which could block state eligibility for future federal grants for Next Generation 911.
Winbourne additionally states that neither the state nor Elko County have implemented prepaid wireless surcharge collections and remittances, and Nevada is one of only six states that don’t have legislation regarding collections for prepaid cell phones.
The consultants recommend “Elko County pursue enabling legislation that would allow them to enact a new local ordinance requiring the collection and remittance of a prepaid wireless 911 surcharge.”
The board agreed it should look at getting a bill drafted for prepaids.