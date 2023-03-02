ELKO – The Elko Bomb Squad was called to out to Spring Creek on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Elko Police Department, the unit joined Elko County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI in responding to an address on Licht Parkway “on a report of the discovery of what appeared to be a military munition that had been stored for some time. “

“The munition was found to not pose a threat to the public and was safely removed from the residence for disposal,” stated police.

The bomb squad was also called out last November after dynamite was found in a north-side Elko neighborhood. Mountain View Elementary School was briefly closed while the explosives were transported out of the area.

“Found explosive of various types are quite common in rural Nevada, where for many years citizens could legally purchase such explosives for legitimate purposes,” said an EPD statement at the time. “It is not uncommon for remnants of those explosives to be found when the original possessors have passed away and surviving family members start cleaning up the property.”

In March 2021, the bomb squad was called after explosives were found in a barn in Lamoille. In that incident they determined it was unsafe to move the dynamite, and detonated it with minimal damage to the building.