Bomb Squad plans training near Elko

ELKO -- Residents on the southwest side of Elko could hear some loud explosions Thursday, as the Elko Bomb Squad conducts a training session.

Hamilton Stage community and residents of West Bullion Road could hear blasts from the training at the West Bullion Road range between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the Elko Police Department.

"There will be live fire detonations of explosives slated for destruction," stated the announcement.

On Sunday, the Bomb Squad disposed of old dynamite found in a barn in Lamoille.

