 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bomb Squad plans training near Elko
0 comments
top story

Bomb Squad plans training near Elko

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

ELKO -- Residents on the southwest side of Elko could hear some loud explosions Thursday, as the Elko Bomb Squad conducts a training session.

Hamilton Stage community and residents of West Bullion Road could hear blasts from the training at the West Bullion Road range between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the Elko Police Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"There will be live fire detonations of explosives slated for destruction," stated the announcement.

On Sunday, the Bomb Squad disposed of old dynamite found in a barn in Lamoille.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News