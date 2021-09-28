Bond vs. pay-as-you-go; school district looks ahead to special election

ELKO – How will a 50-cent bond for school projects impact taxpayers and school construction and maintenance projects?
According to Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander, the question is two-fold and includes educating the community about tax rates and the Elko County School District’s capital improvement plan.
“Anytime we talk about taxes and property taxes, it’s very complex,” Zander said.
However, the discussion has been ongoing since the Pay-As-You-Go 75-cent property tax levy was defeated in 2020 by 58% of county voters. A townhall forum was held Sept. 21 at the newly built Elko High School Science Building to explain the factors to the public.
Zander said the upcoming Dec. 14 special election to continue capital improvement funding is necessary due to the inability of the school district’s general fund to pay for projects that include general maintenance such as ADA and fire alarm upgrades and parking lot paving.
“The school district’s general fund receives no funding allocation for capital projects,” Zander said. “Any general funding expenditures for capital projects would directly reduce instructional programming at all of our schools.”
He added that the new pupil-centered funding plan, implemented on July 1, does not provide capital project funding.
Without any source of capital project funding, plans on the current list – a new Elko elementary school, a new CTE lab for Spring Creek High School, renovating Flag View Intermediate to remove modular classrooms, and several school expansions and gymnasiums – would be discontinued.
Pay-As-You-Go vs. bondAccording to Zander, there were cost-saving benefits to pay-as-you-go for the school district over the 34 years it was active. It provided flexibility to expand facilities and campuses as Elko’s population grew.
“The PAYG has served the school district well in addressing the capital project needs since it was passed in 1986 until recently,” he said. “Projects were paid off upon completion. There was no interest cost, and all revenues went towards building and improving school facilities.”
But over the years, factors including state laws that capped the annual growth of property tax revenues slowed PAYG’s ability to keep up with construction costs, Zander said. He pointed to the construction of Sage Elementary in 2004, Adobe Middle School in 2007 and Liberty Peak in 2019, where the cost increased from $9.6 million for Sage to $28.8 million for Adobe, and then $35.8 for Liberty Peak.
“The cost to build Adobe in 2020 would be $41.9 million,” he said.
The Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to pursue a 50-cent bond in June. Zander explained that the decision was intended to help taxpayers and support municipalities seeking a portion of the 75 cents available upon PAYG’s defeat.
The 25-cent difference would give municipalities that much revenue within the tax cap set by Nevada law, he added.
“I think all the taxpayers need to know that the school board decided to lower our tax rate to minimize the impacts on taxpayers and to provide additional resources for the municipalities,” Zander said.
Entities including the cities of Elko, Carlin and Wells, have already applied for a portion of the freed-up tax levy that would help them meet their $3.64 tax cap. However, the City of West Wendover, which already has met its tax cap, would exceed or overlap its tax rate if they requested some of the 75 cents.
“If the bond question is approved, the rate goes down from 75 cents to 50 cents, so theoretically, every taxpayer would see their overlapping tax rate drop 25 cents,” Zander said. “Some local governments increased their tax rates this year, which should reduce the ‘savings’ taxpayers would otherwise see.”
“If local governments choose to increase their rates to use up that 25 cents, then there would likely be no change in the amount of property taxes a homeowner pays,” Zander said.
The school district’s financial adviser, Marty Johnson of JNA Consulting Group, and Elko County Treasurer Cheryl Paul have both said property owners would not see a decrease in their tax bills once the pay-as-you-go tax expires in 2022.
Another reason trustees veered away from bringing PAYG back to the voters in the special election was due to increased construction costs “and the flattening of the PAYG revenue growth,” Zander said.
“It’s taking longer and longer to generate the funds necessary to build new schools as compared to building a facility at today’s cost through a bonding program,” he explained. “Based upon current trends, PAYG’s funding method could leave the district falling further behind in providing necessary facilities.”
Tax rates for municipalities and counties are not subject to voter approval, unlike school capital project funding, which the voters must renew annually. For Elko County, the PAYG renewal was scheduled for every 10 years.
If the 50-cent bond is approved, approximately $167.3 million in bonds would be issued, potentially raising $191.3 million in available funding after 20 years, with a debt service of $205.8 million.
The district would issue bonds with terms and conditions set by the school board. They are then sold in the public market under a competitive process with investment firms bidding for the bonds. The investment firm that wins the bid sells the bonds to individual investors, bond funds or other institutions.
The district uses Debt Service Fund resources, which consists of property tax revenues generated by the 50-cent bond levy and interest earnings, to pay for the bonds. The available balance in the fund is used to repay the bonds, usually twice a year and on the principal once a year, and is the only source used for bond repayment.
The property tax revenues that increase over time would bring in money to make the Debt Service Payments each year. The school board could present a new funding plan based on three options: bond renewal, a new pay-as-you-go plan, or a rollover that combines bonds and PAYG.
Any one of those options would be brought back to the voters by the district, Zander added.
Since returning as interim superintendent, Zander said he has heard concerns from residents, “questioning the transparency and oversight of PAYG’s funding.” He countered the rumors, noting that CIP plans are approved by the board of trustees each spring at school board meetings and are developed within current budgets for the annual debt management plan.
The previous funding system also has received recognition from state officials.
“The Elko County School District has been commended since the first passing of PAYG in 1986 until now from the Nevada Department of Taxation for the District’s diligence and oversight of the Elko County School District’s Capital Projects Program,” Zander added.
He explained he could only provide information to the public, but that school district employees could not actively campaign for the bond heading to the special election.
Former Elko Mayor Chris Johnson is leading a committee of community members and welcomes anyone to participate by emailing him at cjohnson@chesterelko.com.
“It will take numbers to get this to pass,” he said. “It will play a big part in the campaign between now and December.”
