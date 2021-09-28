Bond vs. pay-as-you-go; school district looks ahead to special election

Another reason trustees veered away from bringing PAYG back to the voters in the special election was due to increased construction costs “and the flattening of the PAYG revenue growth,” Zander said.

“It’s taking longer and longer to generate the funds necessary to build new schools as compared to building a facility at today’s cost through a bonding program,” he explained. “Based upon current trends, PAYG’s funding method could leave the district falling further behind in providing necessary facilities.”

Tax rates for municipalities and counties are not subject to voter approval, unlike school capital project funding, which the voters must renew annually. For Elko County, the PAYG renewal was scheduled for every 10 years.

If the 50-cent bond is approved, approximately $167.3 million in bonds would be issued, potentially raising $191.3 million in available funding after 20 years, with a debt service of $205.8 million.

The district would issue bonds with terms and conditions set by the school board. They are then sold in the public market under a competitive process with investment firms bidding for the bonds. The investment firm that wins the bid sells the bonds to individual investors, bond funds or other institutions.