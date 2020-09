Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ELKO — The Elko County Library’s bookmobile will be starting weekly stops in Elko, Spring Creek, Ruby Valley, Montello, Ryndon, Osino and Kittridge Canyon. For information visit the Elko County Library website at www.elkocountylibrary.org, or call Melissa Spence at the library, 738-3066.