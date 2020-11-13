Boys and Girls Club donates deer tag to Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs

ELKO – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko has received a $7,000 donation thanks to Eric Lattin and Lattin Livestock.

The donation is a mule deer hunting tag that was originally given for the Boys & Girls Clubs’ annual Al Bernarda Cioppino Feed and Auction fundraiser, which is now cancelled due to the coronavirus. Eric Lattin solicited eight donors to collectively buy the tag and donate the money to the Boys & Girls Club.

The eight donors are Newfields Mining Design & Tech Services, Elko Motor Company, Scotty Ygoa and the Star Hotel, Great Basin Beverage, Black Dolphin Consulting, Patrick Blach, Khoury’s Marketplace, and Stray Dog Inc.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This only proves that we live in a wonderful community full of people that are always willing to come together and help our youth,” said Rusty Bahr, Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko CEO. “Thank you so much to our friends and Lattin Livestock for helping us during this pandemic,” he continued.

The donations didn’t stop there; the mule deer tag was then donated to the Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs. This nonprofit creates hunting and outdoor experiences for individuals who utilize a wheelchair. Each hunter brings a new set of challenges, and accomplishments that make each hunt unique.