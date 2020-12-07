Boys and Girls Club of Elko receives defibrillators

ELKO – Through generous funding from the William N. Pennington Foundation, and in partnership with the American Heart Association, Nevada Project Heartbeat is pleased to be part of the effort to distribute Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to schools and community service organizations across Northern Nevada.

Every year in the U.S. more than 350,000 people, both adults and children, die from Sudden Cardiac Arrest, and most of these events occur outside the hospital. The widespread availability of AEDs for public access, along with CPR, increases the chances of saving lives in the event of Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

“This is a phenomenal project that is only going to help make our Clubs even more safe. The Pennington Foundation has done so much for our organization and this community and we are grateful for them and their partnership with the American Heart Association.” said Rusty Bahr, BGCE CEO. “Hopefully we will never have to use the defibrillators, but we are grateful to have them available.” continued Bahr.

