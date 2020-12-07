 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys and Girls Club of Elko receives defibrillators
0 comments
top story

Boys and Girls Club of Elko receives defibrillators

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Julie Redding and Rusty Bahr

Julie Redding with Nevada Project Heartbeat, left, and Rusty Bahr, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko, hold two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) funded by the William N. Pennington Foundation and American Heart Association's Nevada Project Heartbeat. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Through generous funding from the William N. Pennington Foundation, and in partnership with the American Heart Association, Nevada Project Heartbeat is pleased to be part of the effort to distribute Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to schools and community service organizations across Northern Nevada.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Every year in the U.S. more than 350,000 people, both adults and children, die from Sudden Cardiac Arrest, and most of these events occur outside the hospital. The widespread availability of AEDs for public access, along with CPR, increases the chances of saving lives in the event of Sudden Cardiac Arrest. 

“This is a phenomenal project that is only going to help make our Clubs even more safe. The Pennington Foundation has done so much for our organization and this community and we are grateful for them and their partnership with the American Heart Association.” said Rusty Bahr, BGCE CEO. “Hopefully we will never have to use the defibrillators, but we are grateful to have them available.” continued Bahr.

Donations are vital for the Clubs success. To learn more about helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko, visit their website at www.bgcelko.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elko County Veterans Day Parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News