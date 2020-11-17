Boys and Girls Club receives $32,000 donation

ELKO – Charles Weakly is known for being a generous donor to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko, but as the craziness of this year continues, Weakly has stepped up even bigger.

Charles Weakly has donated $32,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko. “This means so much to the Club and these kids. We are blown away by Mr. Weakly’s generosity,” said Rusty Bahr, Boys & Girls Club CEO.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For years, Charles Weakly has donated to the Boys & Girls Club fundraisers for live and silent auction packages, along with donating towards the Club’s annual support campaign.

“Mr. Weakly has been a close friend of the Boys & Girls Club for a long time and we cannot thank him enough for all he does for our youth. His selfless actions are exactly the kind of leadership our community needs during this pandemic,” added Bahr.

Donations are vital for the Clubs’ success. To learn more about helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko, visit their website at www.bgcelko.org.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0