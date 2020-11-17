 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys and Girls Club receives $32,000 donation
0 comments
top story

Boys and Girls Club receives $32,000 donation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rusty Bahr and Charles Weakly

Boys and Girls Club of Elko CEO holds a check from Charles Weakly, right, who gave the club $32,000 last month. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Charles Weakly is known for being a generous donor to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko, but as the craziness of this year continues, Weakly has stepped up even bigger.

Charles Weakly has donated $32,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko. “This means so much to the Club and these kids. We are blown away by Mr. Weakly’s generosity,” said Rusty Bahr, Boys & Girls Club CEO.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For years, Charles Weakly has donated to the Boys & Girls Club fundraisers for live and silent auction packages, along with donating towards the Club’s annual support campaign.

“Mr. Weakly has been a close friend of the Boys & Girls Club for a long time and we cannot thank him enough for all he does for our youth. His selfless actions are exactly the kind of leadership our community needs during this pandemic,” added Bahr.

Donations are vital for the Clubs’ success. To learn more about helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko, visit their website at www.bgcelko.org.

0 comments
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Minuteman rides through town
Lifestyles

Minuteman rides through town

ELKO – Like a page out of history, Travis Gerber of Spring Creek rode horseback on Veterans Day dressed in Revolutionary garb and carrying a B…

Watch Now: Related Video

Elko County Veterans Day Parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News