Boys and Girls Club 'Youth of the Year' Jimmy Murphy

ELKO — Jimmy Murphy is the 2021 Youth of the Year for the Boys and Girls Club of Elko.

Every year youths compete for the title of Youth of the Year, which is the highest honor given to any member. This title must be earned through public speaking competitions, interviews by state of Nevada leaders, volunteerism, academic achievement, and living with character.

Jimmy has been active in the Boys and Girls Club of Elko for six years and attends the Club almost daily. Jimmy is active in Junior staff and Keystone Club. Jimmy and his family have volunteered countless hours to the Club and community.

Cache Black, Jimmy’s Boys & Girls Club mentor, says, “Jimmy has overcome so many obstacles and has prevailed. He deserves this honor and is the right person to be the face of the Boys & Girls Club.”

Jimmy will graduate on time from Elko High School this year and will attend Great Basin College to become an electrician. Jimmy said he wants America’s youth to know that “they too may have hardship and pain. They too may have struggles and obstacles. I need them to know that they too can survive and prevail.”