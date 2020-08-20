Boys and Girls Clubs prepare for school changes

ELKO – Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko, Spring Creek and Wells are reacting swiftly to the Elko County School District’s decisions to delay the start of school and then go to remote learning by taking steps to ensure the children coming to the clubs have help with their schooling.
“The Boys and Girls Club looked like the DMV this morning,” said Rusty Bahr, chief executive officer of the umbrella organization called the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko, referring to a long line of people trying to register their children in Elko, comparing the line with traditionally long lines at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.
“We signed up over 200 people today since 8 this morning,” he told Elko County Commissioners Wednesday.
The school board vote earlier this week decided to wait until Sept. 8 to begin the school year and to go to online instruction for the first quarter, to be evaluated at the end for the nine weeks. Parents who expected to have their children in school are scrambling for alternatives.
“Right now, we will be able to serve 500 children,” said Bahr, who reported the clubs had been serving about 200 children.
Bahr said it is not only important for parents to have a place to bring their children so they can work but for the clubs to be a place for children to connect with their teachers for classes.
“There is huge need,” he told commissioners as he outlined what the Boys and Girls Club is planning and issued a plea for financial help because all the work to provide social distancing and meet COVID-19 restrictions are costing more money at a time when the pandemic led to cancellation of major fundraisers.
“Somebody has to be there for the kids,” Bahr said. “We need help, and we need help fast.”
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko is looking at a budget of $1.5 million, rather than the original $1 million because of the higher expenses due to the pandemic, Bahr said. The clubs have purchased fencing for inside and outside the facilities to separate groups, had to install portable sinks and portable toilets, purchased sanitizing equipment, personal protection equipment and need to increase Internet capacity.
“We spend $1,000 a month just for masks,” he said.
Plans call for hiring 15 new staffers to join the current staff of 30 because spacing ratios changed with the pandemic, Bahr said.
He told commissioners the club is looking for additional facilities in case the Spring Creek Elementary site is not available, including contacting churches, and for looking for possible extra space in Elko.
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi suggested the Elko Convention Center might have space.
COVID-19 precautions
As COVID-19 precautions, Bahr said children are separated into groups, with family when possible, and these groups don’t mingle. The children have Chromebooks to do their schoolwork, and the clubs will provide physical education, art and STEM activities.
The clubs follow the social distancing and sanitation protocols, Bahr said.
“What we’ve learned is how to manage the threat,” he said, reporting there have been zero coronavirus cases in the clubs, and they have contact tracing worked out should there be cases.
Bahr said the Boys and Girls Clubs are open to make it possible for parents who need to work to have a place for their children to go, starting with first responders, and the clubs also help children of the courts.
“We’re on your front line. That’s why we are an emergency site,” he said.
Bahr also told commissioners that without the clubs, the economy could suffer.
“It’s important for the economy to recover without people having to quit their jobs” to stay home for schooling their children, and a loss of the Boys and Girls Club “would crush this community,” he said. “I am here to tell you the Boys and Girls Club is in a world of hurt but can’t shut down.”
Bahr wasn’t on the agenda for a money request, but he said he wanted county commissioners to have an update, because the organization needs $200,000 now and so that when they consider allocations for federal CARES Act funds, the Boys and Girls Club has a chance for funds.
Nonprofits are not included in the first phase of $2.2 million CARES funding distribution, but Elko County is working on the second $2.2 million phase to include nonprofit organizations. Commissioner Rex Steninger asked if $500,000 that was designated for purchase of a building in the first phase but not spent could be shifted to the Boys and Girls Clubs.
Cash Minor, the assistant county manager and chief financial officer, said the money could be designated for nonprofits, but the Boys and Girls Clubs couldn’t be singled out but rather would apply for money along with other nonprofits.
According to the list of first-phase allocations, the $500,000 was for a building to store, inventory and disperse personal protection equipment and the advance purchase of PPE.
Wells helping club
The Boys and Girls Clubs received CARES money from Wells already, along with use of the city’s pool building, Bahr said. The building has meeting space.
Wells City Manager Jolene Supp said Thursday that the city is providing $25,000 for a “bridge program” for the Boys and Girls Club closely following CARES Act guidelines that say money can only be used for preventing, preparing for and responding to the pandemic.
“You have to be very careful with nonprofits,” she said in a phone interview.
The bridge program will provide the Boys and Girls Club children with “space, proctor and facilitation for keeping them plugged into their teachers, getting homework done and understanding,” Supp said.
Wells City Council gave the green light to the $25,000 from the CARES Act to the Boys and Girls Club in Wells last week, when the council still thought the school district would do a hybrid course of learning, with two days home and two days at school, she said.
Bahr said the Boys and Girls Clubs lost roughly $700,000 because money-making fundraisers had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the Winemakers Dinner that brought in roughly $200,000 and the Country Under the Stars concert during the Elko Mining Expo that usually raised $150,000.
Fund-raiser events also canceled included: Kids Classic Golf Tournament, which raised about $50,000; the Al Bernardo Cioppini Feed and Auction, $150,000; the Pumpkin Festival in Lamoille, $10,000; and Fourth of July events in Wells and Spring Creek, $20,000.
Money for rentals and birthdays also was lost, and the club lost a portion of its grant money for drug and alcohol education, Bahr said. Additionally, membership revenue dropped when the clubs were mainly serving first responders and parents were home with their children.
Bahr said Sandvik recently offered a donation, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko welcomes any donations from businesses and the community.
According to the clubs’ website, fees were $250 per child for after-school care and $250 for the summer camp, but he said parents are charged $350 per child for at least three months to help with higher costs. The club provides care for those who cannot afford the fees, as well.
He estimated actual costs could run $700 to $1,000 per child during the pandemic, but the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko doesn’t want to ask that for that much from families.
“The Boys and Girls Club is committed to staying open during this time and serving these families,” Bahr told commissioners.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.