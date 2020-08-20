Boys and Girls Clubs prepare for school changes

Bahr wasn’t on the agenda for a money request, but he said he wanted county commissioners to have an update, because the organization needs $200,000 now and so that when they consider allocations for federal CARES Act funds, the Boys and Girls Club has a chance for funds.

Nonprofits are not included in the first phase of $2.2 million CARES funding distribution, but Elko County is working on the second $2.2 million phase to include nonprofit organizations. Commissioner Rex Steninger asked if $500,000 that was designated for purchase of a building in the first phase but not spent could be shifted to the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Cash Minor, the assistant county manager and chief financial officer, said the money could be designated for nonprofits, but the Boys and Girls Clubs couldn’t be singled out but rather would apply for money along with other nonprofits.

According to the list of first-phase allocations, the $500,000 was for a building to store, inventory and disperse personal protection equipment and the advance purchase of PPE.

Wells helping club

The Boys and Girls Clubs received CARES money from Wells already, along with use of the city’s pool building, Bahr said. The building has meeting space.