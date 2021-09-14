Boys & Girls Club breaks ground on Spring Creek facility

A fitness center, a water park, playground, batting cages and community center will serve the Spring Creek area. "Our gym will be the largest out of all three of the clubs and hold about 500 people. The commercial kitchen will be gigantic. When we want to do proms and graduation parties," Bahr explained, "this will be the perfect facility for that."

Being built next to Schuckmann's Sports Complex, Bahr added that the Club would provide concessions for youth sports games and tournaments.

Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi thanked the William H. Pennington Foundation for their "generous" $4 million donation that "enhances the quality of life and provides beneficial impact to the citizens of Elko County."

Boys and Girls Club board president Casey Gallagher, who also donated $100,000, said almost $1 million was raised when the fundraising campaign was announced in July.

Establishing the new club would bring some stability to the youth of Spring Creek, which Gallagher said had occurred in Elko due to the pandemic. The Club created classrooms and hired extra educators to help students through distance learning.