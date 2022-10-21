Boys & Girls Club Early Learning Center opens

ELKO – The Boys & Girls of Elko and Nevada Gold Mines Early Learning Center opened a new chapter in child care this week.

“This is an exciting new journey as the Boys & Girls Club commits to serving younger children and their families. Thank you Nevada Gold Mines for making this possible,” said Rusty Bahr, Boys & Girls Club CEO.

Licensed by the State of Nevada, the centers welcome infants through 5 years old and follows the Club’s recently extended hours of 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., designed to accommodate mine employees’ work schedules.

Monday marked the first day the Center opened with 20-25 children, Bahr said.

He thanked Nevada Gold Mines for their $3,067,625 donation to the Elko and Spring Creek clubs' Early Learning Centers “so we could try to meet the childcare needs in this community.”

The Spring Creek Club is expected to open next year.

Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Peter Richardson was on hand for the ribbon-cutting on Monday, and congratulated the Club on the first day of the Center.

“We are proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Club of Elko to help alleviate childcare shortages in Elko and Spring Creek and to provide extended hours of operations that support mining schedules. It is our hope through this partnership that these centers will alleviate stressors for working parents and provide quality early learning opportunities for students,” Richardson said.

Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors President Casey Gallagher also thanked NGM for their help and support to open the Center.

“As an employer, as a father, as part of the Boys & Girls Club, I know the importance of childcare, early childcare being able to expand the footprint and the services we can offer the community, just makes us that stronger of a resource,” he said. “It’s because of backing and support of Nevada Gold Mines that we’re able to do so.

“Getting this open today is huge and having Spring Creek opening soon, hopefully this winter, will be a step forward in providing more services to the community through the Boys & Girls Club,” Gallagher continued.

Jamie Sprouse, Early Learning Center director for the Elko and Spring Creek Clubs, said it was an emotional day to see the first child welcomed into the facility.

“This is a really big day to provide childcare for so many families that are on waiting lists at other childcare centers,” she said.

Sprouse also described the Brightwheel childcare software. It “communicates with the parents directly. We send them pictures throughout the day, let them know what they’ve had for lunch, if they had any accidents, anything like that. We are right there with the parents.”

Parents can also send messages to the Center with additional information forgotten at drop-off, Sprouse continued. “They can contact our teachers directly and we know exactly what’s happening.”

“The Early Learning Centers not only provide top-rated childcare, but also deliver a comprehensive education and pre-school program,” stated the Club. “There is particular emphasis on family involvement, nutrition, outdoor play, rest, and implementation of the Pinnacle Curriculum with Learning A-Z — a top-rated education program.”

“Play is at the center of learning at the Early Learning Centers with a focus on investigation, curiosity, discovery by play, and social interaction,” the Club stated.

The motto of the Boys & Girls Club is “Great Futures Start Here.”

For more information about the Nevada Gold Mines Early Learning Centers of Elko & Spring Creek 775-738-2759 or visit bgcelko.org.

----

Below is a gallery of pictures from the Early Learning Center at the Boys & Club of Elko.