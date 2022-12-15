 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Boys & Girls Club lines up architect, contractor for events and rec center

  • 0
Events and recreation center

An aerial view of Elko along Interstate 80 shows the ball fields (middle) that are expected to be replaced with an events and recreation center that could feature a new swimming pool and a 6,500-seat arena. 

 GOOGLE EARTH

ELKO – The construction of a new recreation/aquatics and events center is now in “full gear” with the selection of an architect and contractor for the project, according to the Boys and Girls Club of Elko.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Casey Gallagher, board president, said “the Club has now put the development of this project into full gear and has entered into an agreement with Meyers Anderson Architects for design and with Michael Clay Corporation to build the new projects.”

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko is committed to bringing a Recreation/Aquatic Center and an Events Center to Elko to serve all Elko County residents,” Gallagher said.

The announcement comes two days after Elko’s City Council unanimously approved to move forward with the construction of the facilities on Dec. 13, determining the scope of the conveyance of land that includes Kump Field, Herrera Softball Field and the skate park.

People are also reading…

The ballfields will be relocated to the City of Elko Sports Complex “and become operational before the new Centers break ground,” Gallagher stated.

Three fields will have turf and one will be constructed to accommodate competitive play for high school baseball teams. Overall, the Sports Complex will have six ball fields when completed.

Gallagher stated the project would “not affect the Basque House, Head Start of Northeastern Nevada, Trontel Field, or Stout Field” that currently exist in the vicinity of the land earmarked for the centers.

He also explained the funding of the project will not be passed on to local residents due to the private and public partnership between the Boys and Girls Club and the City of Elko and Elko County, and cited a statistic from the National League of Cities advocacy group.

“There will be no increased City of Elko or Elko County taxes to pay for these buildings,” Gallagher said. “The League of Cities reports that public-private partnerships have dramatically increased with more than $36 billion worth of partnership projects coming to fruition in the last decade, saving taxpayers 20%.”

The new centers and swimming pool will be open to “the entire community,” Gallagher said.

“Individuals are not required to be Boys & Girls Club members to attend the facilities, events or programs. The Club will make these accessible to all, regardless of ability to pay.”

In line with letters of intent from the City Council and Elko County Board of Commissioners, an oversight committee for the project has been formed, consisting of elected officials, government leadership, stakeholders, and business leaders “put in place to ensure transparency and stewardship,” Gallagher added.

“Minutes of these discussions will be submitted to the City Council, County Commission, Boys & Girls Club, Elko County Fair Board, and Silver State Stampede Board immediately following each meeting,” he stated.

The public will also be invited to attend committee meetings as the project moves forward.

“Community meetings will continue to be held to allow every individual the opportunity to give input on exactly what amenities should be included,” Gallagher said.

For information, visit the Club’s website at bgcelko.org, or call 775-738-2759.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Swimming pool, arena are priorities for rec and events center

Swimming pool, arena are priorities for rec and events center

Once constructed, the events center would book various events throughout the year, including four equestrian events, one major trade show, six concerts and one family event, in addition to local events such as the Silver State Stampede, Elko County Fair and Mining Expo.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New NASA photograph reveals the most volcanic places in our entire solar system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News