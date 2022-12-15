Boys & Girls Club lines up architect, contractor for events and rec center

ELKO – The construction of a new recreation/aquatics and events center is now in “full gear” with the selection of an architect and contractor for the project, according to the Boys and Girls Club of Elko.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Casey Gallagher, board president, said “the Club has now put the development of this project into full gear and has entered into an agreement with Meyers Anderson Architects for design and with Michael Clay Corporation to build the new projects.”

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko is committed to bringing a Recreation/Aquatic Center and an Events Center to Elko to serve all Elko County residents,” Gallagher said.

The announcement comes two days after Elko’s City Council unanimously approved to move forward with the construction of the facilities on Dec. 13, determining the scope of the conveyance of land that includes Kump Field, Herrera Softball Field and the skate park.

The ballfields will be relocated to the City of Elko Sports Complex “and become operational before the new Centers break ground,” Gallagher stated.

Three fields will have turf and one will be constructed to accommodate competitive play for high school baseball teams. Overall, the Sports Complex will have six ball fields when completed.

Gallagher stated the project would “not affect the Basque House, Head Start of Northeastern Nevada, Trontel Field, or Stout Field” that currently exist in the vicinity of the land earmarked for the centers.

He also explained the funding of the project will not be passed on to local residents due to the private and public partnership between the Boys and Girls Club and the City of Elko and Elko County, and cited a statistic from the National League of Cities advocacy group.

“There will be no increased City of Elko or Elko County taxes to pay for these buildings,” Gallagher said. “The League of Cities reports that public-private partnerships have dramatically increased with more than $36 billion worth of partnership projects coming to fruition in the last decade, saving taxpayers 20%.”

The new centers and swimming pool will be open to “the entire community,” Gallagher said.

“Individuals are not required to be Boys & Girls Club members to attend the facilities, events or programs. The Club will make these accessible to all, regardless of ability to pay.”

In line with letters of intent from the City Council and Elko County Board of Commissioners, an oversight committee for the project has been formed, consisting of elected officials, government leadership, stakeholders, and business leaders “put in place to ensure transparency and stewardship,” Gallagher added.

“Minutes of these discussions will be submitted to the City Council, County Commission, Boys & Girls Club, Elko County Fair Board, and Silver State Stampede Board immediately following each meeting,” he stated.

The public will also be invited to attend committee meetings as the project moves forward.

“Community meetings will continue to be held to allow every individual the opportunity to give input on exactly what amenities should be included,” Gallagher said.

For information, visit the Club’s website at bgcelko.org, or call 775-738-2759.