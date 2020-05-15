Boys & Girls Club to reopen Monday

“Opening safely is our major priority and we believe that we have secured the necessary equipment and have implemented extreme safety protocol necessary for a safe reopening,” he explained.

The club will also operate social distancing in every aspect of the club. Rooms and equipment have been redesigned for children to be an arms-length away from each other.

Groups have been separated into isolated areas around the Club and will only have 10 individuals.

At this time, parents will not be allowed into the building.

Bahr said hygiene is a major key to controlling the spread of infections at the club. The facility will be sanitized and cleaned all day, and at night. Staff counselors are required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided.

Children are required to wash their hands and face five times a day under supervision, and as they leave and return to their area. They will also receive hand sanitizer every hour.

Groups of children will be designated restrooms to use one at a time and given a disposable toilet seat cover as needed. Children must wash their hands before and after using the restroom. All restrooms in the building will be sanitized several times during the day.