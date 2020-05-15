Boys & Girls Club to reopen Monday

ELKO – The Elko Boys & Girls Club is announced it will reopen Monday with new sanitizing equipment, cleaning procedures and social distancing guidelines.
The club will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, serving 60 children under Phase 1 policies and procedures.
Priority will be given to first responders' children and current members that have all guardians in the household working full-time. Additional groups, increased participants, and Wells reopening will be added in Phase 2 when mandated guidelines are loosened.
Several strategies have been adopted to maximize social distancing and safety, such as screenings, group isolation strategies, increased hygiene practices, increased cleaning and disinfectant procedures, and upgraded technology systems, said Rusty Bahr, club CEO.
Pre-screenings before children and staff are admitted into the Club will be conducted daily. Screenings include temperature checks and a COVID-19 symptom analysis.
Children or staff with temperatures of 100 degrees or above, or showing any symptoms, will not be allowed into the building. Temperature checks will also be conducted on every participant after lunch each day.
“Screenings are very important to open safely,” Bahr said.
“Opening safely is our major priority and we believe that we have secured the necessary equipment and have implemented extreme safety protocol necessary for a safe reopening,” he explained.
The club will also operate social distancing in every aspect of the club. Rooms and equipment have been redesigned for children to be an arms-length away from each other.
Groups have been separated into isolated areas around the Club and will only have 10 individuals.
At this time, parents will not be allowed into the building.
Bahr said hygiene is a major key to controlling the spread of infections at the club. The facility will be sanitized and cleaned all day, and at night. Staff counselors are required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided.
Children are required to wash their hands and face five times a day under supervision, and as they leave and return to their area. They will also receive hand sanitizer every hour.
Groups of children will be designated restrooms to use one at a time and given a disposable toilet seat cover as needed. Children must wash their hands before and after using the restroom. All restrooms in the building will be sanitized several times during the day.
The club purchased two pieces of equipment to enhance its safety measures. The first is automatic public address system software. It will ensure safety protocols are followed throughout the day with pre-programmed announcements to children about hygiene, screenings and cleaning.
The second is a SaniCart to sanitize the air, walls, ceilings equipment, flooring and every “nook and cranny” of an entire room in 3-10 minutes. Disinfectant is released into the environment as a fine, dry fog composed of droplets between 6-10 microns that has been scientifically approved to be 100 percent safe to humans.
“The fog will get into areas that a conventional disinfecting system cannot, to ensure 100 percent effective and efficient sanitization approach, Bahr said.
“This SaniCart system will allow us to completely sanitize every area of the club every day as well as sanitize high traffic areas and equipment several times a day,” he explained. “This state-of-the-art sanitizing machine was an expensive expenditure, but it will arm the club with the tools needed to combat this virus.”
The club closed in March as part of the state’s emergency directives to slow the spread of the coronavirus, along with schools statewide.
Several of the other Boys & Girls Clubs in Nevada have recently opened or are reopening soon to meet the needs of their communities, said Bahr, who also serves on the Elko County Unified COVID-19 Recovery Team.
With Elko County entering the Phase 1 stage of reopening the economy, Bahr said the club’s reopening will assist parents who are returning to work.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko was mandated to close during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Bahr said. “However, the club reopening is critical to allowing parents to go back to work and open back-up our economy. Not only are our services necessary for reopening our economy but our current members have been reaching out and are ready to get back here.”
Elko County Public Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam has given the club full support to reopen, Bahr stated.
“Although we are doing everything humanly possible to open safely, we understand that individuals in our community have been infected with COVID-19 and the threat of others obtaining this virus is real,” Bahr said.
“In the unfortunate event that the virus infiltrates our organization, we would act immediately to quarantine to stop the spread.”
The Elko Boys & Girls Club is the first to reopen in the county, with Wells club to follow in the near future.
The club in Spring Creek will stay closed over the summer, but is projected to open in August for the 2020-2021 school year.
In Elko, the Boys & Girls Club will take other measures for safety and cleanliness above and beyond what has been implemented for reopening the facility, Bahr said.
“We look forward to once again serving the children of our community,” Bahr stated.
For more information and a detailed plan, visit www.bgcelko.org or call 775-738-2759 with questions or concerns.
