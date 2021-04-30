 Skip to main content
Boys & Girls Club Winemaker's Dinner returns May 7
Boys & Girls Club Winemaker's Dinner returns May 7

Boys & Girls Club 22nd Winemaker's Dinner

The 22nd annual Winemaker's Dinner fundraiser is set for May 7. Pictured top row from left: Trevor Lynch, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Vice President of Casino Marketing and Operations; Bret Snow, Red Lion Catering Lead; and Todd Seal, Breakthru Beverage. Middle row: Carlos Rodrigues, Red Lion Sous Chef; Floren Cespedes, Red Lion Executive Chef; Sarah Khouangrasvongsay, Red Lion Senior Manager of Sales & Marketing; Linda Bernarda, dinner committee member; Anne McMullen, dinner committee member; and Jessica Rilling, Red Lion Catering Manager. Front row: Jason Yount, Red Lion Food and Beverage Director; and Rusty Bahr, Boys & Girls Club of Elko CEO.

ELKO – For the past 22 years the Winemaker’s Dinner & Auction has been the base for the Boys & Girls Club of Elko. All proceeds benefit the youth of Elko to ensure that every child receives Boys & Girls Club services regardless of ability to pay.

Red Lion Hotel & Casino and Breakthru Beverage have been the co-sponsors of this event for the past 22 years. The event will take place on Friday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m.

The winemaker this year is Megan Singer Simms from Matchbook Wine Company in Zamora, California. Megan will provide wines from Matchbook Wine Company that will include Matchbook Rose of Tempranillo from Dunigan Hills, Moss Back Pinot Noir from Russian River Valley, Arsonist Chardonnay from Dunigan Hills, Arsonist Red Blend from Dunigan Hills, and Sparkling for reception.

The wine is paired with a delicious five-course meal prepared by the Red Lion & Casino. The fundraiser also includes a live and silent auction, and a drawing.

Below is a photo gallery of the Boys and Girls Club 2019 to 2021. 

Boys and Girls Club 2019-2021

