Boys & Girls Club Winemaker's Dinner returns May 7

ELKO – For the past 22 years the Winemaker’s Dinner & Auction has been the base for the Boys & Girls Club of Elko. All proceeds benefit the youth of Elko to ensure that every child receives Boys & Girls Club services regardless of ability to pay.
Red Lion Hotel & Casino and Breakthru Beverage have been the co-sponsors of this event for the past 22 years. The event will take place on Friday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m.
The winemaker this year is Megan Singer Simms from Matchbook Wine Company in Zamora, California. Megan will provide wines from Matchbook Wine Company that will include Matchbook Rose of Tempranillo from Dunigan Hills, Moss Back Pinot Noir from Russian River Valley, Arsonist Chardonnay from Dunigan Hills, Arsonist Red Blend from Dunigan Hills, and Sparkling for reception.
The wine is paired with a delicious five-course meal prepared by the Red Lion & Casino. The fundraiser also includes a live and silent auction, and a drawing.
Below is a photo gallery of the Boys and Girls Club 2019 to 2021.
1 of 21
The 22nd annual Winemaker's Dinner fundraiser is set for May 7. Pictured top row from left: Trevor Lynch, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Vice President of Casino Marketing and Operations; Bret Snow, Red Lion Catering Lead; and Todd Seal, Breakthru Beverage. Middle row: Carlos Rodrigues, Red Lion Sous Chef; Floren Cespedes, Red Lion Executive Chef; Sarah Khouangrasvongsay, Red Lion Senior Manager of Sales & Marketing; Linda Bernarda, dinner committee member; Anne McMullen, dinner committee member; and Jessica Rilling, Red Lion Catering Manager. Front row: Jason Yount, Red Lion Food and Beverage Director; and Rusty Bahr, Boys & Girls Club of Elko CEO.
The Elko High School drug and alcohol-free graduation party is set for June 4 at the Boys and Girls Club. Pictured on March 3, 2021, from left: Rusty Bahr, Boys and Girls Club CEO; Tracy Miller, treasurer, RayLynn de Arrieta, chair; Gail Ratliff, committee member; and Pam McIntosh, secretary.
Julie Redding with Nevada Project Heartbeat, left, and Rusty Bahr, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko, were pictured in Dec. 3, 2020 holding two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) funded by the William N. Pennington Foundation and American Heart Association's Nevada Project Heartbeat.
Matt Murray, Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs board of directors president, left, stands alongside Mike White, Kerry White, Boys and Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr and mule deer tag recipient Jeff Cantrell photographed on Oct. 6, 2020.
Boys and Girls Club of Elko member Emma Bear has her temperature taken by Taylor Buckley, Club program director, before Bear enters the building on Aug. 20, 2020. The club is seeing an increase in membership after the school district delayed the start of the school year and switched to distance learning for the first quarter.
A member of the Boys and Girls Club of Elko was photographed July 23,2020 sitting at a computer wearing a face mask. As the Elko County School District prepares for a school year after nearly three months of mandated distance learning, many wonder if school could look like this in the fall.
Boys and Girls Club teens and tweens crowded around 2019 Youth of the Year Andrew Willis and 2018 Youth of the Year Pantera Kivisto, kneeling, as they cut the ribbon to open the teen and tween center on Sept. 26. 2019.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko were pictured August 2019 receiving a donation from the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. From left, Steve Simpson, NNRH CEO; Rusty Bahr, Boys and Girls Club of Elko CEO; Gwen King, NNRH community investment committee member; and Steve Burrows, NNRH director of community relations.
Chris Janson performs onstage at Country Under the Stars June 7, 2019 at the Elko County Fairgrounds. The concert which benefits the Boys and Girls Club was the largest yet for the series that stated in 2015.
The 21st annual Winemaker's Dinner fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club is set for May 10, 2019. Pictured in the back row, from left: Bret Snow, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Catering Captain; Rodney Wells, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Sous Chef; Floren Cespedes, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Executive Chef; Jack March, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Director of Food & Beverage; Todd Seal, Breakthru Beverage; Rusty Bahr, Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko CEO. Front row, from left: Jessica Rilling, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Catering Manager; Patt Colon, dinner committee member; Angela Fraser, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Director of Marketing; Tami Keener, Print ‘N Copy Center Owner; Linda Bernarda, dinner committee member.
The Elko Federal Credit Union presented a check to the Boys and Girls Club. From left: Shannon West, member service manager; John Kelly, EFCU CEO; Rusty Bahr, Boys and Girls Club CEO; Vanessa Marin, loan department manager; and Tracy Beatty, CUDL loan officer.
SUBMITTED
Raley's Store Leader Michael Grimm, left, and Boys and Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr pose with a $10,000 donation check for the Boys and Girls Club of Elko from Raley's on Feb. 26.
SUBMITTED
Toni Milano
2021 Youth of the Year Jimmy Murphy stands with Boys and Girls Club of Elko CEO Rusty Bahr.
SUBMITTED
SUBMITTED
Boys and Girls Club of Elko CEO holds a check from Charles Weakly, right, who gave the club $32,000 in October 2020.
SUBMITTED
SUBMITTED
Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray, right, presents a check for $6,570 from the NvMA toRusty Bahr of theElko Boy & Girls Clubs in Sept. 24, 2020.
SUBMITTED
Toni Milano
The Boys and Girls Club of Wells is pictured on Jan. 16, 2020, hours before its grand opening. The center will double as a youth and community center for the City of Wells.
Toni Milano
Boys and Girls Club of Wells members cut the ribbon to offically open the new expansion Jan. 16, 2020.
SUBMITTED
Jason Ashby, left, presents a check to Rusty Bahr, Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko CEO on Sept. 17, 2019.
SUBMITTED
Toni Milano
CEO Rusty Bahr tries out the ping-pong table with a member of the Boys and Girls Club at the grand opening of the teen center on Sept. 26, 2019.
Toni Milano
Jason Ashby, Komatsu Elko general manager, left, and Rusty Bahr, Boys and Girls Club of Elko CEO, Sept. 17, 2019.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF ELKO
ELKO BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB
Elko Boys and Girls Club members Pantera Kivisto, left, and Andrew “AJ” Willis receive their diplomas from Elko High School on June 7, 2019.
SUBMITTED
Toni Milano
SUBMITTED
ELKO — Jimmy Murphy is the 2021 Youth of the Year for the Boys and Girls Club of Elko.
